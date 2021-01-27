exame logo
CARREIRA

Professora de inglês cria guia para melhorar sua pronúncia

Por Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas
Publicado em: 27/01/2021 às 12h00 Alterado em: 27/01/2021 às 12h24 access_timeTempo de leitura:
Homem estudando inglês na frente da bandeira do Reino Unido

Homem estudando inglês na frente da bandeira do Reino Unido (Deagreez/Getty Images)

Há muitas formas para melhorar a pronúncia em inglês. Estas são algumas:

1. Leia textos em voz alta, grave, ouça e, depois, envie o vídeo ou áudio ao seu professor.

2. Cante músicas. Pode usar o https://www.letras.com/ , https://lyricstraining.com/ ou no app do Spotify para celular, clicando na música, no rodapé aparece a barra LETRA. Aí é possível ouvir, ler e cantar junto.

3. Estude a transcrição fonética e a pronúncia nos dicionários eletrônicos, como https://forvo.com/ ou https://www.thefreedictionary.com/ .

4. Use trava-línguas (tongue-twisters) em voz alta.

Quero explorar o último item da lista: o trava-línguas, que é um conjunto de palavras com sons iguais ou parecidos que carregam um grau de dificuldade para serem faladas em voz alta. Porém, despertam um olhar para as diferenças sonoras entre português e inglês e entre letras que podem ter pronúncias distintas.

Os trava-línguas também são usados por atores, políticos e palestrantes. O objetivo é aquecer a boca, os lábios e a garganta. Assim, eles se sentem mais seguros para articular os sons adequadamente, sem trocar palavras ou engasgar com algum som específico.

Abaixo, fiz uma seleção de trava-línguas e separei as frases de acordo com os sons trabalhados. Quando for praticar, procure exagerar os sons, fazer movimentos expressivos com a boca, lábios e língua, ler devagar nas primeiras vezes e, depois, ler mais rápido. Procure exercitar aqueles sons com os quais você tem mais dificuldade.

Sons da letra S e dos encontros consonantais – SH e CH:

– I saw Susie sitting in a shoe shine shop. Where she sits she shines, and where she shines she sits.

– Singing Sammy sung songs on sinking sand.

– She sells seashells by the seashore

– She saw Sherif’s shoes on the sofa. But was she so sure she saw Sherif’s shoes on the sofa?

– I wish to wish the wish you wish to wish, but if you wish the wish the witch wishes, I won’t wish the wish you wish to wish.

– I wish to wash my Irish wristwatch

– I wish you were a fish in my dish

– If a dog chews shoes, whose shoes does he choose?

– Six shining cities, six shining cities, six shining cities.

– The soldier’s shoulder surely hurts!

– Chester Cheetah chews a chunk of cheap cheddar cheese.

– Shy Shelly says she shall sew sheets.

Encontros consonantais SL e SN:

– Seven slick slimy snails, slowly sliding southward.

Som do R e H:

– Race horse, race horse.

– A happy hippo hopped and hiccupped.

– A loyal warrior will rarely worry why we rule.

– The hotel heirs were honored to help host happy hour.

Letras R e L:

– A little critter bit a bigger critter and made the bigger critter bleed red blood.

– Willy’s real rear wheel.

Consoantes M, N e G:

– Imagine an imaginary menagerie manager? Imagining managing an imaginary menagerie.

– The great Greek grape growers grow great Greek grapes.

– A noisy noise annoys an oyster.

Letra K:

– A snake sneaks to seek a snack.

Letra B:

– A big black bug bit a big black dog on his big black nose!

– A big black bug bit a big black bear and made the big black bear bleed blood.

– Black background, brown background.

Som da consoante P:

– Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers. A peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked. If Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers, Where’s the peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked?

– A proper copper coffee pot.

Letra D:

– Drew Dodd’s dad’s dog’s dead.

Letra C:

– Can you can a can as a canner can can a can?

– Cooks cook cupcakes quickly.

Som do “TH”:

– He threw three balls.

– I thought I thought of thinking of thanking you.

– Elizabeth’s birthday is on the third Thursday of this month.

– He threw three free throws.

– This is the sixth zebra snoozing thoroughly.

– The thirty-three thieves thought that they thrilled the throne throughout Thursday.

– They threw three thick thighs into the broth.

Palavras iniciadas com T:

– Two tiny tigers take two taxis to town.

– A tiny tiger tied her tie tighter to tidy her tiny tail.

Som do i curto (i) e i longo (ee, ea):

– Each Easter Eddie eats eighty Easter eggs

– I slit the sheet, the sheet I slit, and on the slitted sheet I sit.

– How many slips would a slip ship shift if a slip ship could shift slips?

– I eat eel while you peel eel.

– Ship some sheep for neat knitting, slip into the creek for feet dipping.

– I saw a kitten eating chicken in the kitchen.

– A sailor went to sea to see what he could see.

Som das vogais O, U e encontro vocálico OO:

– How many cookies could a good cook cook If a good cook could cook cookies? A good cook could cook as much cookies as a good cook who could cook cookies.

– How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Encontro vocálico OU:

– Four furious friends fought for the phone

Terminação “ing”:

– The king would sing, about a ring that would go ding

Lígia Velozo Crispino, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas. Graduada em Letras e Tradução pela Unibero. Curso de Business English em Boston pela ELC e extensões na área de Marketing na ESPM, FGV e Insper. Coautora do Guia de Implantação de Programas de Idiomas em empresas e autora do livro de poemas Fora da Linha. Colunista do portal Vagas Profissões. Mobilizadora cultural à frente do Sarau Conversar.
Quer falar comigo? https://www.linkedin.com/in/ligiavelozocrispino/. Meu e-mail é ligia@companhiadeidiomas.com.br e Skype ligiavelozo.

