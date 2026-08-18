VMA 2026: Madonna lidera indicações e Anitta disputa prêmio latino; veja lista completa

A lista de indicados ao VMA (TV Video Music Awards) foi divulgada nesta terça-feira, 18. Madonna lidera as indicações com 11 nomeações, enquanto Taylor Swift aparece na sequência, com nove, e Ariana Grande e Sabrina Carpenter com sete indicações cada.
Anitta também está entre as indicadas ao prêmio. A cantora brasileira concorre na categoria Melhor Música Latina com Shakira pela música “Choka Choka”. A disputa reúne ainda Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Karol G, Rosalía, Ryan Castro, Kapo e Gangsta, além de Burna Boy.
Na principal categoria da premiação, Artista do Ano, Madonna disputa o prêmio com Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars e Morgan Wallen.
Quando acontece o VMA 2026?
O VMA 2026 será realizado em 27 de setembro, no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles.
A votação do público em 13 categorias já está aberta e segue até 25 de setembro. A categoria de Artista Revelação continuará recebendo votos até a transmissão ao vivo.
Veja todos os indicados ao VMA 2026:
Vídeo do Ano
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
- GENER8ION – “STORM”, com Yung Lean
- Madonna – “Confissões II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Tears"
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Artista do Ano
- Ariana Grande
- Bruno Mars
- Madonna
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
- BTS – “Swim”
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden”
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”
- Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
- PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
- RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
Artista Revelação
- Bella Kay
- CORTIS
- Magnus Ferrell
- Malcolm Todd
- Myles Smith
- Sienna Spiro
- Stella Lefty
Melhor Colaboração
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips”
- French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me”
- Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”
- PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
- Shakira e Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”
- Teyana Taylor e Lucky Daye – “Hard Part”
Melhor Pop
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
- Charli XCX – “SS26”
- LISA – “Dream” com Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Tour pela Casa”
- Tate McRae – “Nobody's Girl”
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe”
- Don Toliver – “E85”
- Drake – “Janice STFU”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL”
- Travis Scott – “DUMBO"
- Tyler, The Creator - "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE"
Melhor R&B
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
- Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious”
- Dave & Tems – “Raindance”
- Justin Bieber – “YUKON”
- Kehlani – “Folded”
- Mariah the Scientist e Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime”
Melhor Alternativo
- Geese – “Taxes”
- mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE”
- Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure”
- SOMBR – “Homewrecker”
- Tame Impala – “Dracula”
- twenty one pilots – “Drag Path”
Melhor Dance
- Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion”
- Harry Styles – “Aperture”
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
- Slayyyter – “DANCE…”
Melhor Música Latina
- Anitta feat. Shakira – “Choka Choka”
- Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”
- Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO”
- KAROL G – “Papasito”
- Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla”
- Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA”
- Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”
Melhor K-Pop
- BLACKPINK – “JUMP”
- BTS – “SWIM”
- CORTIS – “REDRED”
- KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”
- LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS)
- LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Melhor Country
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
- Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”
- Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
- Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle”
- Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”
- Stella Lefty – “Boston”
- Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette”
Melhor Direção
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
- GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”
- Taylor Swift – “Opalite”
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Charli xcx – “SS26”
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY”
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
- SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready”
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhor Fotografia
- A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY”
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
- LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film
- Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhor Montagem
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
- LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film"
- Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour"
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhor Coreografia
- GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
- Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records
- KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
- JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed”
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
- RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony”
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”