VMA 2026: Madonna lidera indicações e Anitta disputa prêmio latino; veja lista completa Na principal categoria da premiação, Madonna disputa o prêmio com Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars e Morgan Wallen

Madonna e Anitta no VMA 2026: enquanto a veterana do pop lidera as indicações do ano, a brasileira concorre em 'Melhor Música Latina' com a parceria "Choka Choka". (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation/Getty Images | Mercado Livre/Divulgação)