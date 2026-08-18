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VMA 2026: Madonna lidera indicações e Anitta disputa prêmio latino; veja lista completa

Na principal categoria da premiação, Madonna disputa o prêmio com Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars e Morgan Wallen

Madonna e Anitta no VMA 2026: enquanto a veterana do pop lidera as indicações do ano, a brasileira concorre em 'Melhor Música Latina' com a parceria "Choka Choka". (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation/Getty Images | Mercado Livre/Divulgação)

Madonna e Anitta no VMA 2026: enquanto a veterana do pop lidera as indicações do ano, a brasileira concorre em 'Melhor Música Latina' com a parceria "Choka Choka". (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation/Getty Images | Mercado Livre/Divulgação)

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Naty Falla

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Publicado em 18 de agosto de 2026 às 20h07.

Última atualização em 19 de agosto de 2026 às 13h30.

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A lista de indicados ao VMA (TV Video Music Awards) foi divulgada nesta terça-feira, 18. Madonna lidera as indicações com 11 nomeações, enquanto Taylor Swift aparece na sequência, com nove, e Ariana Grande e Sabrina Carpenter com sete indicações cada.

Anitta também está entre as indicadas ao prêmio. A cantora brasileira concorre na categoria Melhor Música Latina com Shakira pela música “Choka Choka”. A disputa reúne ainda Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Karol G, Rosalía, Ryan Castro, Kapo e Gangsta, além de Burna Boy.

Na principal categoria da premiação, Artista do Ano, Madonna disputa o prêmio com Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars e Morgan Wallen.

Quando acontece o VMA 2026?

O VMA 2026 será realizado em 27 de setembro, no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles. 

A votação do público em 13 categorias já está aberta e segue até 25 de setembro. A categoria de Artista Revelação continuará recebendo votos até a transmissão ao vivo.

Veja todos os indicados ao VMA 2026:

Vídeo do Ano

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” 
  • Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” 
  • GENER8ION – “STORM”, com Yung Lean
  • Madonna – “Confissões II – The Film”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – "Tears"
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Artista do Ano

  • Ariana Grande
  • Bruno Mars
  • Madonna
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

  • BTS – “Swim”
  • Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
  • HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden”
  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”
  • Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
  • PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
  • RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Artista Revelação

  • Bella Kay
  • CORTIS
  • Magnus Ferrell
  • Malcolm Todd
  • Myles Smith
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Stella Lefty

Melhor Colaboração

  • Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips”
  • French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me”
  • Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”
  • PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
  • Shakira e Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”
  • Teyana Taylor e Lucky Daye – “Hard Part”

Melhor Pop

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
  • Charli XCX – “SS26”
  • LISA – “Dream” com Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Tour pela Casa”
  • Tate McRae – “Nobody's Girl”
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe”
  • Don Toliver – “E85”
  • Drake – “Janice STFU”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL”
  • Travis Scott – “DUMBO"
  • Tyler, The Creator - "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE"

Melhor R&B

  • Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
  • Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious”
  • Dave & Tems – “Raindance”
  • Justin Bieber – “YUKON”
  • Kehlani – “Folded”
  • Mariah the Scientist e Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime”

Melhor Alternativo

  • Geese – “Taxes”
  • mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE”
  • Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure”
  • SOMBR – “Homewrecker”
  • Tame Impala – “Dracula”
  • twenty one pilots – “Drag Path”

Melhor Dance

  • Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion”
  • Harry Styles – “Aperture”
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
  • PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
  • Slayyyter – “DANCE…”

Melhor Música Latina

  • Anitta feat. Shakira – “Choka Choka”
  • Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”
  • Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO”
  • KAROL G – “Papasito”
  • Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla”
  • Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA”
  • Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”

Melhor K-Pop

  • BLACKPINK – “JUMP”
  • BTS – “SWIM”
  • CORTIS – “REDRED”
  • KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”
  • LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS)
  • LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Melhor Country

  • Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
  • Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”
  • Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
  • Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle”
  • Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”
  • Stella Lefty – “Boston”
  • Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette”

Melhor Direção

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
  • Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
  • GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean”
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”
  • Taylor Swift – “Opalite”

Melhor Direção de Arte

  • Charli xcx – “SS26”
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY”
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
  • PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
  • SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready”
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Fotografia

  • A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY”
  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
  • LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film
  • Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Montagem

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
  • Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
  • LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film"
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour"
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Coreografia

  • GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
  • Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records
  • KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
  • JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed”
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
  • PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
  • RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony”
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
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