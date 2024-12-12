The Game Awards: horários, indicados e onde assistir à premiação de 2024

O ano de 2024 foi decisivo para os videogames e a consagração dos melhores está próxima: a 10ª edição do The Game Awards de 2024, considerado o Oscar dos Games, revelará seus vencedores nesta quinta-feira, 12 de dezembro, no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles.
Sucessos como "Silent Hill 2", "Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree", "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth", "Astro Bot", "Metaphor: ReFantazio" e "Call of Duty Black Ops 6" estão entre os jogos mais indicados à premiação deste ano.
Além das categorias voltadas aos videogames, como Jogo do Ano, Jogo Indie do Ano, Melhor Direção, Narrativa, entre outros, há também a de Melhor Adaptação, que contempla histórias de games adaptados para o cinema ou streaming. Concorrem este ano "Arcane", da Netflix com Riot Games, e "Fallout", disponível no Prime Video.
Saiba abaixo onde assistir à premiação, qual o horário e quais os indicados de 2024.
Onde assistir ao The Game Awards 2024?
A premiação será transmitida pelos links oficiais do The Game Awards no YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, X e TikTok.
Que horas começa o The Game Awards 2024?
A premiação começa às 21h30 (horário de Brasília) desta quinta-feira, 12.
Veja os indicados ao The Game Awards 2024
Jogo do Ano
- Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Melhor Direção
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Melhor Narrativa
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Melhor Trilha Sonora
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Melhor Design de Som
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Melhor Performance
- Briana White em Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle em Life is Strange Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzáles em Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts em Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens em Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
Inovação em Acessibilidade
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Jogos de Impacto
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Melhor Jogo em Andamento
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Melhor Suporte para Comunidade
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Melhor Jogo Indie
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Melhor Jogo Indie Estreante
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Melhor Jogo Mobile
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Melhor Jogo de RV ou RA
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman Arkham Shadow
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Melhor Jogo de Ação
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2
Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Melhor RPG
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Melhor Jogo de Luta
- Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
Melhor Jogo para Família
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach Showtime!
- The Plucky Squire
- The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Melhor Simulador ou Jogo de Estratégia
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Melhor Jogo de Esporte ou Corrida
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Melhor Adaptação
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Jogo Mais Aguardado
- Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- GTA 6
- Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Criador de Conteúdo do Ano
- Caseoh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamerz
- Typicalgamer
- Usada Pekora
Melhor Jogo de Esports
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Melhor Atleta de Esports
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Faker
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Melhor Equipe de Esports
- Bilibili Gaming - League of Legends
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- Navi - Counter-Strike 2
- T1 - League of Legends
- Team Liquid - Dota 2
Melhor Jogo Multiplayer
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2
