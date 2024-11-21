Academia do Oscar coloca 'Ainda Estou Aqui' entre os filmes elegíveis; veja lista completa

Vem Oscar por aí para o Brasil? As chances estão aumentando. Nesta quinta-feira, 21, a Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas revelou os filmes elegíveis para consideração do juri nas categorias de Melhor Animação, Melhor Documentário e Melhor Filme Internacional da 97ª edição do prêmio. "Ainda Estou Aqui", de Walter Salles, faz parte da lista.
‘Ainda Estou Aqui’ é tudo isso, mesmo — e tem chances reais no Oscar
Ao todo a Academia divulgou 31 animações, 169 documentários e produções internacionais de 85 países. "Ainda Estou Aqui", em cartaz nos cinemas brasileiros, aparece como uma das principais opções para filme internacional, acompanhado de "Emilia Perez", da França — vencedor do prêmio de Melhor Atriz para Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascó e Adriana Paz no 77º Festival de Cinema de Cannes —, e o alemão/iraniano “The Seed of the Sacred Fig", de Mohammad Rasoulofforte, forte candidato à estatueta.
Tanto "Emilia Perez" quanto “The Seed of the Sacred Fig" ainda não entraram no circuito nacional de estreias no Brasil, mas foram exibidos na 26ª edição do Festival do Rio, em setembro. O filme francês será lançado nos cinemas brasileiros em 6 de fevereiro de 2025, com distribuição da Paris Filmes. Já o de Rasoulofforte segue sem previsão de estreia no país.
A votação preliminar para o 97º Oscar será realizada entre os dias 9 e 13 de dezembro. As três listas prévias, que revelam todos os filmes elegíveis para uma indicação, serão divulgadas no dia 17 de dezembro. A cerimônia será no domingo, 2 de março, no Dolby Theatre, em Hollywood.
Veja a lista completa dos filmes elegíveis ao Oscar de 2025
Melhor Filme Internacional
- Albânia: Waterdrop
- Argélia: Algiers
- Argentina: Kill the Jockey
- Armênia: Yasha and Leonid Brezhnev
- Áustria: The Devil’s Bath
- Bangladesh: The Wrestler
- Bélgica: Julie Keeps Quiet
- Bolívia: Own Hand
- Bósnia e Herzegovina: My Late Summer
- Brasil: I’m Still Here
- Bulgária: Triumph
- Camboja: Meeting with Pol Pot
- Camarões: Kismet
- Canadá: Universal Language
- Chile: In Her Place
- Colômbia: La Suprema
- Costa Rica: Memories of a Burning Body
- Croácia: Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day
- República Tcheca: Waves
- Dinamarca: The Girl with the Needle
- República Dominicana: Aire Just Breathe
- Equador: Behind the Mist
- Egito: Flight 404
- Estônia: 8 Views of Lake Biwa
- Finlândia: Family Time
- França: Emilia Pérez
- Geórgia: The Antique
- Alemanha: The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Grécia: Murderess
- Guatemala: Rita
- Hong Kong: Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
- Hungria: Semmelweis
- Islândia: Touch
- Índia: Lost Ladies
- Indonésia: Women from Rote Island
- Irã: In the Arms of the Tree
- Iraque: Baghdad Messi
- Irlanda: Kneecap
- Israel: Come Closer
- Itália: Vermiglio
- Japão: Cloud
- Cazaquistão: Bauryna Salu
- Quênia: Nawi
- Quirguistão: Paradise at Mother’s Feet
- Letônia: Flow
- Líbano: Arzé
- Lituânia: Drowning Dry
- Malásia: Abang Adik
- Malta: Castillo
- México: Sujo
- Mongólia: If Only I Could Hibernate
- Montenegro: Supermarket
- Marrocos: Everybody Loves Touda
- Nepal: Shambhala
- Países Baixos: Memory Lane
- Nigéria: Mai Martaba
- Noruega: Armand
- Paquistão: The Glassworker
- Palestina: From Ground Zero
- Panamá: Wake Up Mom
- Paraguai: The Last Ones
- Peru: Yana-Wara
- Filipinas: And So It Begins
- Polônia: Under the Volcano
- Portugal: Grand Tour
- Romênia: Three Kilometres to the End of the World
- Senegal: Dahomey
- Sérvia: Russian Consul
- Singapura: La Luna
- Eslováquia: The Hungarian Dressmaker
- Eslovênia: Family Therapy
- África do Sul: Old Righteous Blues
- Coreia do Sul: 12.12: The Day
- Espanha: Saturn Return
- Suécia: The Last Journey
- Suíça: Queens
- Taiwan: Old Fox
- Tajiquistão: Melody
- Tailândia: How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
- Tunísia: Take My Breath
- Turquia: Life
- Ucrânia: La Palisiada
- Reino Unido: Santosh
- Venezuela: Back to Life
- Vietnã: Peach Blossom, Pho and Piano
Melhor Animação
- Art College 1994
- Captain Avispa
- Chicken for Linda!
- The Colors Within
- The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
- Meu Malvado Favorito 4
- Flow
- O filme do Garfield
- Ghost Cat Anzu
- The Glassworker
- The Imaginary
- Divertida Mente 2
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Kung Fu Panda 4
- Living Large
- Look Back
- O Senhor dos Anéis: Guerra de Rohirrim
- Mars Express
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Piece by Piece
- Rocket Club: Across the Cosmos
- Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds
- Spellbound
- Sultana’s Dream
- That Christmas
- Thelma the Unicorn
- Transformers One
- Ultraman: Rising
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Robô Selvagem
Melhor Documentário de longa-metragem
- Adrianne & the Castle
- After the Rain: Putin’s Stolen Children Come Home
- Agent of Happiness
- Am I Racist?
- American Cats: The Good, the Bad & the Cuddly
- Americans with No Address
- America’s Burning
- And So It Begins
- At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking
- Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme
- Bad Faith
- Bad River
- Behind the Mist
- The Bibi Files
- Black Box Diaries
- Black Girls
- Blind Spot
- Blink
- Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion
- The Body Politic
- Bread & Roses
- Brief Tender Light
- Carol Doda Topless at the Condor
- Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid
- ¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor!
- Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg
- Celebrating Laughter, The Life and Films of Colin Higgins
- The Commandant’s Shadow
- Copa 71
- The Cowboy and the Queen
- Dahomey
- Daughters
- Death without Mercy
- Einhundertvier
- Elton John: Never Too Late
- Eno
- Ernest Cole: Lost and Found
- Escape from Extinction Rewilding
- Every Little Thing
- The Fabulous Gold Harvesting Machine
- Farming the Revolution Favoriten
- Federer: Twelve Final Days
- Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey
- 500 Days in the Wild
- The Flats
- Flipside
- Following Harry
- Food and Country
- Food, Inc. 2
- Forgetting the Many: The Royal Pardon of Alan Turing
- Frank Miller: American Genius
- Frida
- From Ground Zero
- Gaucho Gaucho
- Girls State
- God & Country
- Gonzo for Democracy
- The Grab
- The Greatest Night in Pop
- Happy Campers
- Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field
- Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes
- Hollywoodgate
- Homegrown
- How to Come Alive with Norman Mailer
- Hummingbirds
- I Am: Celine Dion
- I Can’t Breathe
- In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema
- Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All
- Intercepted
- Invisible Nation
- It Happened on Our Ground
- Jewel of the Desert
- Jim Henson Idea Man
- Join or Die
- Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers
- King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones
- Kiss the Future
- The Landscape and the Fury
- The Last Journey
- The Last of the Sea Women
- The Last Ones
- Leap of Faith
- Left Behind
- Legacy: The De-Colonized History of South Africa
- Look Into My Eyes
- Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill
- The Lost Legacy of Tony Gaudio
- Lovely Jackson
- Lover of Men, The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln
- Luther: Never Too Much
- Mad About the Boy – The Noel Coward Story
- Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
- Majority Rules
- Marching in the Dark
- Martha
- Maya and the Wave
- Mediha
- Merchant Ivory
- Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory
- Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery
- Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
- Music by John Williams
- My Sweet Land
- Natterer’s Treasure
- Never Look Away
- A New Kind of Wilderness
- New Wave
- No One Asked You
- No Other Land
- Nocturnes
- Nurse Unseen
- October H8te: The Fight for the Soul of America
- Of Color and Ink
- One Person, One Vote?
- 1489
- One with the Whale
- Ozogoche
- Patrice: The Movie
- A Photographic Memory
- Piece by Piece
- Porcelain War
- Power Queendom
- Ray of Hope
- The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
- Remembering Gene Wilder
- Resurgo Detroit: The Rise from Within
- Resynator
- Sabbath Queen
- Samuel: Hollywood vs Hollywood
- Seeking Mavis Beacon
- Separated
- She Rises Up
- The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru
- The Sixth
- 64 Days – The Insurrection Playbook
- Skywalkers: A Love Story
- Sorry/Not Sorry
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- State Organs: Unmasking Transplant Abuse in China
- Stolen Time
- Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink
- Studio One Forever
- Sugarcane
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Sweetheart Deal
- Taking Venice
- The Taste of Mango
- The Tuba Thieves 2073
- Uncropped
- Unfightable
- Union
- Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World
- Vigilantes Inc.: America’s New Vote Suppression Hitmen
- War Game
- We Will Dance Again
- Welcome to Babel
- Whale Restaurant
- Who’s Afraid of Nathan Law?
- Will & Harper
- William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill
- The World According to Allee Willis
- The World Is Family
- Yintah
- Zurawski v Texas
Onde assistir 'Ainda Estou Aqui'?
O filme com Fernanda Torres e Fernanda Montenegro está em cartaz nos cinemas desde o dia 7 de novembro. Não há previsão de quando o longa chega ao streaming.
O Brasil já ganhou um Oscar?
O cinema nacional nunca conseguiu um prêmio do Oscar, muito embora já tenha conquistado algumas indicações na premiação. A última vez que recebeu uma indicação de Melhor Filme Internacional foi em 1999, com o longa também de Walter Salles, "Central do Brasil".
Veja abaixo a lista de filmes brasileiros que já foram indicados ao Oscar:
- O Pagador de Promessas (1963) - Melhor Filme Internacional
- O Quatrilho (1996) - Melhor Filme Internacional
- O Que é Isso, Companheiro? (1998) - Melhor Filme Internacional
- Central do Brasil (1999) - Melhor Filme Internacional, Melhor Atriz (Fernanda Montenegro)
- Uma História de Futebol (2001) - Melhor Curta-metragem em Live-action
- Cidade de Deus (2004) - Melhor Diretor (Fernando Meirelles), Melhor Roteiro Adaptado (Bráulio Mantovani), Melhor Edição (Daniel Rezende), Melhor Fotografia
- O Menino e o Mundo (2016) - Melhor Animação
- Democracia em Vertigem (2019) - Melhor Documentário
