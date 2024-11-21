Academia do Oscar coloca 'Ainda Estou Aqui' entre os filmes elegíveis; veja lista completa

Vem Oscar por aí para o Brasil? As chances estão aumentando. Nesta quinta-feira, 21, a Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas revelou os filmes elegíveis para consideração do juri nas categorias de Melhor Animação, Melhor Documentário e Melhor Filme Internacional da 97ª edição do prêmio. "Ainda Estou Aqui", de Walter Salles, faz parte da lista.

Ao todo a Academia divulgou 31 animações, 169 documentários e produções internacionais de 85 países. "Ainda Estou Aqui", em cartaz nos cinemas brasileiros, aparece como uma das principais opções para filme internacional, acompanhado de "Emilia Perez", da França — vencedor do prêmio de Melhor Atriz para Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascó e Adriana Paz no 77º Festival de Cinema de Cannes —, e o alemão/iraniano “The Seed of the Sacred Fig", de Mohammad Rasoulofforte, forte candidato à estatueta.

Tanto "Emilia Perez" quanto “The Seed of the Sacred Fig" ainda não entraram no circuito nacional de estreias no Brasil, mas foram exibidos na 26ª edição do Festival do Rio, em setembro. O filme francês será lançado nos cinemas brasileiros em 6 de fevereiro de 2025, com distribuição da Paris Filmes. Já o de Rasoulofforte segue sem previsão de estreia no país.

A votação preliminar para o 97º Oscar será realizada entre os dias 9 e 13 de dezembro. As três listas prévias, que revelam todos os filmes elegíveis para uma indicação, serão divulgadas no dia 17 de dezembro. A cerimônia será no domingo, 2 de março, no Dolby Theatre, em Hollywood.

Veja a lista completa dos filmes elegíveis ao Oscar de 2025

Melhor Filme Internacional

Albânia: Waterdrop

Argélia: Algiers

Argentina: Kill the Jockey

Armênia: Yasha and Leonid Brezhnev

Áustria: The Devil’s Bath

Bangladesh: The Wrestler

Bélgica: Julie Keeps Quiet

Bolívia: Own Hand

Bósnia e Herzegovina: My Late Summer

Brasil: I’m Still Here

Bulgária: Triumph

Camboja: Meeting with Pol Pot

Camarões: Kismet

Canadá: Universal Language

Chile: In Her Place

Colômbia: La Suprema

Costa Rica: Memories of a Burning Body

Croácia: Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day

República Tcheca: Waves

Dinamarca: The Girl with the Needle

República Dominicana: Aire Just Breathe

Equador: Behind the Mist

Egito: Flight 404

Estônia: 8 Views of Lake Biwa

Finlândia: Family Time

França: Emilia Pérez

Geórgia: The Antique

Alemanha: The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Grécia: Murderess

Guatemala: Rita

Hong Kong: Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Hungria: Semmelweis

Islândia: Touch

Índia: Lost Ladies

Indonésia: Women from Rote Island

Irã: In the Arms of the Tree

Iraque: Baghdad Messi

Irlanda: Kneecap

Israel: Come Closer

Itália: Vermiglio

Japão: Cloud

Cazaquistão: Bauryna Salu

Quênia: Nawi

Quirguistão: Paradise at Mother’s Feet

Letônia: Flow

Líbano: Arzé

Lituânia: Drowning Dry

Malásia: Abang Adik

Malta: Castillo

México: Sujo

Mongólia: If Only I Could Hibernate

Montenegro: Supermarket

Marrocos: Everybody Loves Touda

Nepal: Shambhala

Países Baixos: Memory Lane

Nigéria: Mai Martaba

Noruega: Armand

Paquistão: The Glassworker

Palestina: From Ground Zero

Panamá: Wake Up Mom

Paraguai: The Last Ones

Peru: Yana-Wara

Filipinas: And So It Begins

Polônia: Under the Volcano

Portugal: Grand Tour

Romênia: Three Kilometres to the End of the World

Senegal: Dahomey

Sérvia: Russian Consul

Singapura: La Luna

Eslováquia: The Hungarian Dressmaker

Eslovênia: Family Therapy

África do Sul: Old Righteous Blues

Coreia do Sul: 12.12: The Day

Espanha: Saturn Return

Suécia: The Last Journey

Suíça: Queens

Taiwan: Old Fox

Tajiquistão: Melody

Tailândia: How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

Tunísia: Take My Breath

Turquia: Life

Ucrânia: La Palisiada

Reino Unido: Santosh

Venezuela: Back to Life

Vietnã: Peach Blossom, Pho and Piano

Melhor Animação

Art College 1994

Captain Avispa

Chicken for Linda!

The Colors Within

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Meu Malvado Favorito 4

Flow

O filme do Garfield

Ghost Cat Anzu

The Glassworker

The Imaginary

Divertida Mente 2

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Kung Fu Panda 4

Living Large

Look Back

O Senhor dos Anéis: Guerra de Rohirrim

Mars Express

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Piece by Piece

Rocket Club: Across the Cosmos

Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds

Spellbound

Sultana’s Dream

That Christmas

Thelma the Unicorn

Transformers One

Ultraman: Rising

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Robô Selvagem

Melhor Documentário de longa-metragem

Adrianne & the Castle

After the Rain: Putin’s Stolen Children Come Home

Agent of Happiness

Am I Racist?

American Cats: The Good, the Bad & the Cuddly

Americans with No Address

America’s Burning

And So It Begins

At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking

Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

Bad Faith

Bad River

Behind the Mist

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Black Girls

Blind Spot

Blink

Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion

The Body Politic

Bread & Roses

Brief Tender Light

Carol Doda Topless at the Condor

Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid

¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor!

Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg

Celebrating Laughter, The Life and Films of Colin Higgins

The Commandant’s Shadow

Copa 71

The Cowboy and the Queen

Dahomey

Daughters

Death without Mercy

Einhundertvier

Elton John: Never Too Late

Eno

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found

Escape from Extinction Rewilding

Every Little Thing

The Fabulous Gold Harvesting Machine

Farming the Revolution Favoriten

Federer: Twelve Final Days

Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey

500 Days in the Wild

The Flats

Flipside

Following Harry

Food and Country

Food, Inc. 2

Forgetting the Many: The Royal Pardon of Alan Turing

Frank Miller: American Genius

Frida

From Ground Zero

Gaucho Gaucho

Girls State

God & Country

Gonzo for Democracy

The Grab

The Greatest Night in Pop

Happy Campers

Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field

Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes

Hollywoodgate

Homegrown

How to Come Alive with Norman Mailer

Hummingbirds

I Am: Celine Dion

I Can’t Breathe

In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema

Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All

Intercepted

Invisible Nation

It Happened on Our Ground

Jewel of the Desert

Jim Henson Idea Man

Join or Die

Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers

King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones

Kiss the Future

The Landscape and the Fury

The Last Journey

The Last of the Sea Women

The Last Ones

Leap of Faith

Left Behind

Legacy: The De-Colonized History of South Africa

Look Into My Eyes

Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill

The Lost Legacy of Tony Gaudio

Lovely Jackson

Lover of Men, The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln

Luther: Never Too Much

Mad About the Boy – The Noel Coward Story

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger

Majority Rules

Marching in the Dark

Martha

Maya and the Wave

Mediha

Merchant Ivory

Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory

Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Music by John Williams

My Sweet Land

Natterer’s Treasure

Never Look Away

A New Kind of Wilderness

New Wave

No One Asked You

No Other Land

Nocturnes

Nurse Unseen

October H8te: The Fight for the Soul of America

Of Color and Ink

One Person, One Vote?

1489

One with the Whale

Ozogoche

Patrice: The Movie

A Photographic Memory

Piece by Piece

Porcelain War

Power Queendom

Ray of Hope

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Remembering Gene Wilder

Resurgo Detroit: The Rise from Within

Resynator

Sabbath Queen

Samuel: Hollywood vs Hollywood

Seeking Mavis Beacon

Separated

She Rises Up

The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru

The Sixth

64 Days – The Insurrection Playbook

Skywalkers: A Love Story

Sorry/Not Sorry

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

State Organs: Unmasking Transplant Abuse in China

Stolen Time

Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink

Studio One Forever

Sugarcane

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Sweetheart Deal

Taking Venice

The Taste of Mango

The Tuba Thieves 2073

Uncropped

Unfightable

Union

Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World

Vigilantes Inc.: America’s New Vote Suppression Hitmen

War Game

We Will Dance Again

Welcome to Babel

Whale Restaurant

Who’s Afraid of Nathan Law?

Will & Harper

William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill

The World According to Allee Willis

The World Is Family

Yintah

Zurawski v Texas

Onde assistir 'Ainda Estou Aqui'?

O filme com Fernanda Torres e Fernanda Montenegro está em cartaz nos cinemas desde o dia 7 de novembro. Não há previsão de quando o longa chega ao streaming.

O Brasil já ganhou um Oscar?

O cinema nacional nunca conseguiu um prêmio do Oscar, muito embora já tenha conquistado algumas indicações na premiação. A última vez que recebeu uma indicação de Melhor Filme Internacional foi em 1999, com o longa também de Walter Salles, "Central do Brasil".

Veja abaixo a lista de filmes brasileiros que já foram indicados ao Oscar:

O Pagador de Promessas (1963) - Melhor Filme Internacional

O Quatrilho (1996) - Melhor Filme Internacional

O Que é Isso, Companheiro? (1998) - Melhor Filme Internacional

Central do Brasil (1999) - Melhor Filme Internacional, Melhor Atriz (Fernanda Montenegro)

Uma História de Futebol (2001) - Melhor Curta-metragem em Live-action

Cidade de Deus (2004) - Melhor Diretor (Fernando Meirelles), Melhor Roteiro Adaptado (Bráulio Mantovani), Melhor Edição (Daniel Rezende), Melhor Fotografia

O Menino e o Mundo (2016) - Melhor Animação

Democracia em Vertigem (2019) - Melhor Documentário