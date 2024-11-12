Exame.com

Trump deve escolher Marco Rubio como secretário de Estado, diz mídia dos EUA

O atual senador da Flórida é considerado linha-dura com países que considera adversários, como China e Irã

Nascido em Miami, Rubio é filho de imigrantes cubanos (Giorgio Viera/AFP)

Da Redação
Da Redação

Redação Exame

Publicado em 12 de novembro de 2024 às 07h39.

O presidente eleito dos EUA, Donald Trump, deve nomear o senador da Flórida, Marco Rubio, de 53 anos, para o cargo de secretário de Estado, informaram o The New York Times e a agência Reuters na noite de segunda-feira, 11. O cargo equivale ao de ministro das Relações Exteriores no Brasil.

De acordo com o jornal, a nomeação ainda não foi confirmada, mas o republicano deve mesmo optar por Rubio, um aliado leal que acabou não escolhendo como vice na chapa presidencial.

Até agora, Trump vem optando por nomes fiéis a ele para compor seu próximo gabinete. Já escolheu Stephen Miller como vice-diretor de políticas e também oficializou Susie Wiles como chefe de gabinete (a primeira vez que uma mulher vai ocupar o cargo, o equivalente ao de ministro da Casa Civil no Brasil).

Veja quem Trump já escolheu para ocupar cargos-chave em seu governo

Segundo a Reuters, Rubio, filho de imigrantes cubanos nascido em Miami, era a opção mais linha-dura que Trump tinha mesa para ocupar o cargo de secretário de Estado. O senador em diversos momentos já defendeu uma política mais firme contra adversários dos EUA, incluindo China e Irã.

Questionado pela CNN na semana passada se estava pronto para um cargo importante no gabinete do novo governo, Rubio respondeu: "Sempre estou interessado em servir a este país."

De acordo com a Reuters, a escolha de Rubio por Trump para o cargo mais importante do governo pode fortalecer a imagem que o presidente tem entre os latinos (que o ajudaram a vencer na eleição do dia 5), passando a mensagem de que eles têm espaço nos altos cargos de seu próximo mandato.

Trump e Rubio já trocaram ofensas

A nomeação do senador marcaria uma reviravolta na relação entre os dois. Em 2016, quando competiam pela indicação presidencial republicana, Rubio chamou Trump de "trapaceiro" e "a pessoa mais vulgar que já aspirou à Presidência".

