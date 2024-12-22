Rússia lança mais de 100 drones contra Ucrânia e bombardeia Kherson

A Ucrânia foi atacada por pelo menos 103 drones russos, incluindo “Shaheds” de fabricação iraniana e outros tipos, durante a noite de sábado e a manhã deste domingo, segundo informou a Força Aérea do país.
Pelo menos 52 drones foram abatidos em 12 das 25 regiões do país, afirmou a Força Aérea ucraniana no Telegram. Outros 44 drones desapareceram do radar sem causar danos graças a “contramedidas ativas” das defesas aéreas, enquanto um dos dispositivos entrou no espaço aéreo de Belarus.
Mesmo assim, o ataque russo danificou prédios de apartamentos, empresas e outras propriedades nas regiões de Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernikov, Sumy, Zhitomir e Kiev.
Duas pessoas foram mortas em um ataque de drone na cidade de Kherson, no sul do país, segundo disseram autoridades locais. A cidade e seus arredores também foram atingidos por um míssil balístico Iskander-M e pelo menos 11 bombas aéreas guiadas.
Pelo menos um civil, um homem de 56 anos, ficou gravemente ferido por um drone russo e teve seu braço amputado em Kupiansk, na região de Kharkiv, de acordo com as autoridades locais.
Em Kherson, continuam os trabalhos para minimizar os danos ao hospital local do câncer, que foi atingido na noite anterior por duas bombas guiadas russas.
“Os russos sabiam que esta era uma instituição médica muito valiosa para os habitantes de Kherson. E esse ataque direcionado tinha como objetivo fazê-los sofrer”, lamentou o presidente ucraniano, Volodymyr Zelensky, no Telegram.
