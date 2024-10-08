Líbano diz que mais de 403 mil sírios e libaneses cruzaram fronteira com a Síria

O número de pessoas que cruzaram a fronteira entre Síria e Líbano para fugir dos bombardeios de Israel já chega a mais de 403 mil, a maioria cidadãos sírios, informou nesta segunda-feira a Presidência do Conselho de Ministros libanês.
“Entre 23 de setembro a 5 de outubro, a Segurança Pública registrou a passagem para o território sírio de 300.774 cidadãos sírios e 102.283 libaneses”, informou a fonte em um comunicado, que estima o número total de deslocados em abrigos em 179.500 (37 mil famílias), a maioria em Beirute.
O número de pessoas que fugiram para a Síria é quase o dobro do anunciado no domingo pelo Alto Comissariado das Nações Unidas para Refugiados (Acnur), o qual informou que cerca de 220 mil pessoas haviam cruzado por terra para a Síria, das quais cerca de 70% são cidadãos sírios e 30% libaneses, com apenas alguns casos de outros países.
O comunicado libanês denunciou que as tropas israelenses lançaram 190 bombardeios contra diferentes regiões do Líbano nas últimas 48 horas, principalmente no sul do país e nos subúrbios ao sul de Beirute, redutos do grupo xiita libanês pró-Irã Hezbollah.
A Presidência do Conselho de Ministros do Líbano também confirmou que, de acordo com o Ministério da Saúde do país, 47 pessoas foram mortas e 207 ficaram feridas nas últimas 48 horas, elevando o número total de pessoas mortas e feridas por ataques israelenses para 2.083 e 9.869, respectivamente.
Israel bombardeou na última sexta-feira a rodovia Beirute-Damasco que leva à principal passagem de fronteira entre Líbano e Síria, Masnaa.
Devido aos danos extensos à rodovia, o número de chegadas na passagem caiu quase 75% ao longo da sexta-feira, de uma média de 13 mil viajantes por dia para apenas 3.000, uma tendência que continuou no sábado, de acordo com o Acnur.
Há quase duas semanas, Israel vem realizando uma intensa campanha de bombardeios, principalmente contra os redutos do grupo xiita Hezbollah no Líbano, o que obrigou cerca de 1,2 milhão de pessoas a fugir de suas casas e arrasou cidades inteiras.
