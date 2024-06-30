Franceses votam em eleições legislativas antecipadas e incertas

Os franceses votam neste domingo, 30, no primeiro turno das eleições legislativas antecipadas que poderão levar ao poder o partido de extrema direita de Marine Le Pen pela primeira vez na história e mudar o rumo da França.
Quase 50 milhões de pessoas são convocadas às urnas. As assembleias de voto abriram neste domingo na França metropolitana às 08h00 (03h00 no horário de Brasília), depois de residentes franceses no exterior e em territórios ultramarinos terem começado a votar no dia anterior.
Às 12h00 locais, a participação registrou um aumento significativo, para 25,9%, face aos 18,4% no mesmo horário de 2022, segundo o Ministério do Interior.
As primeiras estimativas do resultado do primeiro turno serão anunciadas a partir das 20h00 (15h00 no horário de Brasília), no encerramento das últimas assembleias de voto.
A principal incógnita é se o partido de extrema direita Reagrupamento Nacional (RN) vencerá as eleições, como indicam as pesquisas e, sobretudo, se conseguirá a maioria absoluta.
O resultado final será anunciado após o segundo turno marcado para 7 de julho.
"Estas não são eleições fáceis, os resultados são muito incertos, as repercussões podem ser graves para a sociedade", disse à AFP Julien Martin, arquiteto de 38 anos de Bordeaux, no sudoeste.
A chegada da extrema direita ao poder, pela primeira vez desde a libertação da França da ocupação da Alemanha nazista em 1945, acrescentaria um novo país à União Europeia (UE) governado por esta tendência, como a Itália.
Poderia enfraquecer a política de apoio à Ucrânia do presidente francês Emmanuel Macron. Embora o partido de Le Pen, cujos detratores a consideram próxima da Rússia de Vladimir Putin, assegure que apoia Kiev, já deixou claro que quer evitar uma escalada com Moscou.
(Protesto contra a extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu, em Paris, em 15 de junho de 2024)
(Manifestação unitária dos sindicatos contra a extrema direita)
(Manifestação unitária dos sindicatos contra a extrema direita)
(Manifestação unitária dos sindicatos contra a extrema direita)
(Manifestação unitária dos sindicatos contra a extrema direita)
(Manifestação contra a extrema direita em Paris)
(Manifestação contra a extrema direita em Paris)
(Protesto anti-extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu, em Paris, em 15 de junho de 2024)
(Protesto anti-extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu, em Paris, em 15 de junho de 2024)
(Pessoas participam de uma manifestação anti-extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu)
(Pessoas participam de uma manifestação anti-extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu)
(Protesto contra a extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu, em Paris, em 15 de junho de 2024)
(Protesto contra a extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu, em Paris, em 15 de junho de 2024)
(Manifestação unitária dos sindicatos contra a extrema direita)
(Manifestação unitária dos sindicatos contra a extrema direita)
(Manifestantes seguram cartazes com os dizeres "Ok para repetir a História" (E) e "Mas não qualquer História" com retratos ilustrativos representando o político socialista francês Leon Blum (E) e um retrato cruzado do chefe francês do regime de Vichy, Marechal Pétain)
(Manifestantes seguram cartazes com os dizeres "Ok para repetir a História" (E) e "Mas não qualquer História" com retratos ilustrativos representando o político socialista francês Leon Blum (E) e um retrato cruzado do chefe francês do regime de Vichy, Marechal Pétain)
A man pulling a shopping trolley gestures as he walks through clouds of tear gas during a demonstration against the far right, in Nantes, western France, on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France after the French President called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP)
(FRANCE-POLITICS-DEMO)
(Protesto contra a extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu, em Paris, em 15 de junho de 2024)
(Protesto contra a extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu, em Paris, em 15 de junho de 2024)
(Manifestação unitária dos sindicatos contra a extrema direita)
(Manifestação unitária dos sindicatos contra a extrema direita)
(Um manifestante segura um cartaz com os dizeres "O diabo veste Bardella" durante um protesto anti-extrema direita)
(Um manifestante segura um cartaz com os dizeres "O diabo veste Bardella" durante um protesto anti-extrema direita)
(Oficiais da Gendarmaria Francesa seguram escudos antimotim durante uma manifestação contra a extrema direita)
(Oficiais da Gendarmaria Francesa seguram escudos antimotim durante uma manifestação contra a extrema direita)
Imigração, autoridade e poder aquisitivo
Macron, cujo mandato termina em 2027, anunciou a antecipação das eleições em 9 de junho após a vitória contundente do RN nas eleições europeias na França e agora corre o risco de compartilhar o poder com um governo de ideologia política diferente, a menos de um mês do início dos Jogos Olímpicos de Paris.
O partido de extrema direita propõe Jordan Bardella, de 28 anos, como candidato a primeiro-ministro se obtiver a maioria absoluta, com um programa que busca limitar a imigração, impor "autoridade" nas escolas e reduzir as contas de luz das famílias.
Esta formação e seus aliados têm 36% das intenções de voto, seguida pela coalizão de esquerda Nova Frente Popular (NFP, 29%) e pela aliança de centro-direita do presidente Emmanuel Macron (20%), segundo uma ampla pesquisa da Ipsos publicada na sexta-feira.
O resultado após o segundo turno é, no entanto, incerto devido ao próprio sistema eleitoral: os 577 deputados são eleitos em círculos eleitorais uninominais, com sistema majoritário em dois turnos.
Neste contexto, a bolsa parisiense registrou perdas de 6,42% em junho, fechando o seu pior mês em dois anos; e o rendimento do título a dez anos da segunda maior economia da UE registrou a maior diferença em relação aos títulos alemães desde 2012.
Narendra Modi: premiê indiano durante comício em Pushkar
(Índia, em abril e maio, vencida por Narendra Modi)
(MEXICO-ELECTION-VOTE-SHEINBAUM)
A presidente da Comissão Europeia, Ursula von der Leyen, dá uma coletiva de imprensa na sede da CDU, em Berlim, em 10 de junho de 2024, um dia após as eleições para o Parlamento Europeu
(Parlamento Europeu, de 6 a 9 de junho)
O presidente da França, Emmanuel Macron em transmissão ao vivo
(França (eleições legislativas), em 30 de junho e 7 de julho, convocadas por Emmanuel Macron)
Sunak
(Reino Unido, em 4 de julho, convocadas pelo premiê Rishi Sunak)
Nicolás Maduro, presidente da Venezuela, em seu programa de TV, "Con Maduro+"
(Venezuela, em 28 de julho; Nicolás Maduro disputa um novo mandato)
O presidente Joe Biden e o ex-presidente Donald Trump, principais competidores das eleições 2024
(Estados Unidos, em 5 de novembro, terá disputa entre Donald Trump e Joe Biden)
"Risco"
Na reta final, os rivais do RN tentaram alertar para o risco de chegada ao poder da extrema direita, que tem feito esforços na última década para moderar a imagem herdada do seu fundador Jean-Marie Le Pen, conhecido por seus comentários racistas.
"Ceder-lhe qualquer poder significa nada menos do que correr o risco de ver como tudo o que foi construído e conquistado ao longo de mais de dois séculos e meio se desfaz gradualmente", alertou o jornal Le Monde.
Durante a marcha do Orgulho LGBTQIAPN+, que reuniu dezenas de milhares de pessoas em Paris no sábado, muitos também carregaram faixas contra a extrema direita. "Agora é ainda mais importante combater o ódio em geral, em todas as suas formas", disse Themis Hallin-Mallet, estudante de 19 anos.
Socialistas, comunistas e ambientalistas, aliados do partido radical A França Insubmissa (LFI) na coalizão de esquerda NFP, já avisaram que retirarão os seus candidatos no segundo turno, caso fiquem na terceira posição, para dar ao candidato oficial mais opções contra a extrema direita.
Sob pressão para adotar uma política semelhante em relação às forças de esquerda, Macron, cuja popularidade caiu devido às eleições antecipadas e que reunirá o seu governo na segunda-feira, deu a entender que o seu slogan de voto será não votar nos "extremos" representados, na sua opinião, por RN e LFI.