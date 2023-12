Com mais de 100 mil residências sem luz após temporal, Argentina vai importar energia do Brasil

View of a car smashed by a fallen tree following a strong storm that hit Buenos Aires, on December 17, 2023. In the port city of Bahia Blanca, some 600km southwest of Buenos Aires, the powerful storm led to the deaths of at least 13 people when the roof of a sports club collapsed, authorities said. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP) (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP via Getty Images) ( ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP/Getty Images)