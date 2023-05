Com acordo do teto, PIB dos EUA enfrenta mais risco de contração; entenda

PRESTON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 23: A man makes his way home at Preston bus station on January 23, 2005, Preston, England. Scientists from Cardiff University have worked out a formula to calculate that January 23 is the most depressing day of the year. The formula 1/8W+(D-d) 3/8xTQ MxNA where W is weather, D is debt, money (d) due on January's pay day and T is the time since Christmas, Q is the period since the failure to quit a bad habit, M for motivational levels and NA is the need to take action and do something about it. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

