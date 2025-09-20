Mundo

Canal de Nicolás Maduro no YouTube desaparece

Plataforma informa que página não está mais disponível; governo não se pronunciou sobre o caso

Conta teria sido apagada ou suspensa na sexta-feira, 19 (ZURIMAR CAMPOS/Venezuelan Presidency/AFP)

AFP
Agência de notícias

Publicado em 20 de setembro de 2025 às 14h19.

Última atualização em 20 de setembro de 2025 às 14h22.

O canal no YouTube do presidente venezuelano, Nicolás Maduro, desapareceu da plataforma, segundo constatou a AFP em uma busca neste sábado (20) sem que as autoridades tenham se manifestado até o momento.

"Esta página não está disponível. Pedimos desculpas pelo inconveniente", é a mensagem que aparece ao buscar a conta do presidente venezuelano que tinha 233.000 inscritos.

O governo de Maduro não se pronunciou sobre o assunto e, segundo o canal oficial Telesur, a conta saiu do YouTube na sexta-feira, 19, à tarde.

"Sem qualquer tipo de justificativa, o canal no YouTube foi fechado, em momentos de plena aplicação de operações de guerra híbrida dos EUA contra a Venezuela", disse o Telesur em sua página na internet.

Canal de Maduro é suspenso ou deletado do YouTube

"Apesar de o caráter político do fechamento da conta não ter sido confirmado, também não pode ser descartado", acrescentou o meio de comunicação em outra mensagem.

Durante a semana, os Estados Unidos posicionaram oito navios no mar do Caribe sob o argumento de combater o narcotráfico. Após denunciar que há uma "ameaça militar" contra a Venezuela, Maduro ordenou o envio de tropas militares às fronteiras, além de três dias de exercícios militares esta semana na ilha La Orchila, no norte do país. Ele também incentivou o treinamento de civis.

No ano passado, Maduro denunciou que a rede social TikTok bloqueou suas transmissões ao vivo durante a crise gerada pelos protestos contra sua reeleição. No mesmo ano, ele ordenou a suspensão do X na Venezuela.

Antes, em 2021, a conta de Facebook do presidente venezuelano foi bloqueada por um mês após ele promover um medicamento contra a covid-19.

  • Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9

    1/9 Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9 (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

  • A protester holds a sign reading 'On January 10, (Venezuela's opposition candidate) Edmundo Gonzalez, President', in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

    2/9 A protester holds a sign reading 'On January 10, (Venezuela's opposition candidate) Edmundo Gonzalez, President', in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

  • during a protest called by the opposition on the eve of the presidential inauguration, in Caracas on January 9, 2025. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Pedro MATTEY / AFP)

    3/9 during a protest called by the opposition on the eve of the presidential inauguration, in Caracas on January 9, 2025. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Pedro MATTEY / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

  • Demonstrators participate in a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Johnny PARRA / AFP)

    4/9 Demonstrators participate in a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Johnny PARRA / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

  • A protester holds a sign reading '(President) Maduro, murderer' in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

    5/9 A protester holds a sign reading '(President) Maduro, murderer' in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

  • A demonstrator talks to a police officer during a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by JOHNNY PARRA / AFP)

    6/9 A demonstrator talks to a police officer during a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by JOHNNY PARRA / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

  • A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Johnny PARRA / AFP)

    7/9 A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Johnny PARRA / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

  • Protesters hold Venezuela's flag in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

    8/9 Protesters hold Venezuela's flag in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

  • A protester holds a sign reading 'Nobody here wanted to leave, and everybody dreams to come back' in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

    9/9 A protester holds a sign reading 'Nobody here wanted to leave, and everybody dreams to come back' in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

Acompanhe tudo sobre:Nicolás MaduroVenezuelaYouTube

