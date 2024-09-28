Jogos de sábado, 28 de setembro, onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Os confrontos da Premier League, do Brasileirão Série A e o clássico entre Bayern e Bayer Leverkusen pelo Campeonato Alemão são os grandes destaques do futebol deste sábado, 28.
A programação do dia também inclui as partidas da La Liga, Serie A, Campeonato Francês, além de confrontos decisivos na Copa Paulista e Brasileirão Série C.
Veja horários e onde assistir ao vivo aos jogos de futebol de hoje
Campeonato Alemão Feminino
- 07h - Colônia feminino x Freiburg feminino - DAZN
Campeonato Alemão (2ª divisão)
- 08h - Hamburgo x Paderborn - OneFootball
- 08h - Jahn Regensburg x Kaiserslautern - OneFootball
- 08h - Darmstadt x Magdeburg - OneFootball
- 15h30 - Preussen Münster x Schalke 04 - OneFootball
Premier League
- 08h30 - Newcastle x Manchester City - ESPN e Disney+
- 11h - Arsenal x Leicester - ESPN e Disney+
- 11h - Brentford x West Ham - Disney+
- 11h - Everton x Crystal Palace - Disney+
- 11h - Chelsea x Brighton - Disney+
- 11h - Nottingham Forest x Fulham - Disney+
- 13h30 - Wolverhampton x Liverpool - Disney+
La Liga
- 09h - Getafe x Alavés - Disney+
- 13h30 - Real Sociedad x Valencia - ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 16h - Osasuna x Barcelona - ESPN e Disney+
Campeonato Italiano
- 10h - Udinese x Internazionale - ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 13h - Genoa x Juventus - ESPN e Disney+
- 15h45 - Bologna x Atalanta - ESPN 2 e Disney+
Campeonato Alemão
- 10h30 - RB Leipzig x Augsburg - Canal GOAT e OneFootball
- 10h30 - Wolfsburg x Stuttgart - Sportv, Canal GOAT e OneFootball
- 10h30 - Freiburg x St. Pauli - OneFootball
- 10h30 - Mainz x Heidenheim - OneFootball
- 10h30 - Borussia Mönchengladbach x Union Berlin - OneFootball
- 13h30 - Bayern x Bayer Leverkusen - RedeTV!, Sportv, CazéTV e OneFootball
Campeonato Espanhol Feminino
- 13h30 - Barcelona feminino x Granada feminino - DAZN
Campeonato Saudita
- 15h - Al Kholood x Al Hilal - Band, BandSports e Canal GOAT
Copa Paulista (semifinal)
- 15h - Monte Azul x União São João - TV Cultura, Futebol Paulista (YouTube), Record, R7 e PlayPlus
- 18h - Votuporanguense x Portuguesa - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Campeonato Francês
- 16h - Monaco x Montpellier - CazéTV
Campeonato Português
- 16h30 - Benfica x Gil Vicente - ESPN 4 e Disney+
Brasileirão Série B
- 17h - Vila Nova x Botafogo-SP - Canal GOAT e Premiere
- 18h - Santos x Operário-PR - Sportv e Premiere
Brasileirão Série C
- 17h30 - Volta Redonda x Botafogo-PB - DAZN
- 20h - Ypiranga x Athletic - DAZN
Brasileirão Série A
- 18h30 - Palmeiras x Atlético-MG - Premiere
- 21h - Botafogo x Grêmio - Sportv e Premiere
Campeonato Argentino
- 20h - Belgrano x Boca Juniors - ESPN 4 e Disney+
NWSL
- 20h30 - Orlando Pride x Houston Dash - Canal GOAT
MLS
- 20h30 - Cincinnati x Los Angeles FC - Apple TV
- 20h30 - DC United x Columbus Crew - Apple TV
- 20h30 - Inter Miami x Charlotte - Apple TV
- 20h30 - Montréal x San Jose Earthquakes - Apple TV
- 20h30 - New England Revolution x Nashville - Apple TV
- 20h30 - New York Red Bulls x New York City - Apple TV
- 20h30 - Philadelphia Union x Atlanta United - Apple TV
- 21h30 - Austin x Real Salt Lake - Apple TV
- 21h30 - Chicago Fire x Toronto - Apple TV
- 21h30 - Dallas x Orlando City - Apple TV
- 21h30 - Minnesota United x Colorado Rapids - Apple TV
- 21h30 - St. Louis x Sporting Kansas City - Apple TV
- 23h30 - Seattle Sounders x Houston Dynamo - Apple TV
- 23h30 - Vancouver Whitecaps x Portland Timbers - Apple TV
Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo Bayern x Bayer Leverkusen pelo Campeonato Alemão? Veja horário
O jogo Bayern x Bayer Leverkusen terá transmissão ao vivo na RedeTV!, Sportv, CazéTV e OneFootball, às 13h30.
Que horas é o jogo Palmeiras x Atlético-MG pelo Brasileirão?
O jogo Palmeiras x Atlético-MG terá transmissão ao vivo no Premiere, às 18h30.
Qual canal vai passar o jogo de Udinese x Internazionale pela Serie A?
O jogo Udinese x Internazionale terá transmissão ao vivo na ESPN 4 e Disney+, às 10h.
Quais jogos vão passar ao vivo na TV fechada?
Sportv
- 10h30 - Wolfsburg x Stuttgart - Campeonato Alemão
- 13h30 - Bayern x Bayer Leverkusen - Campeonato Alemão
- 18h - Santos x Operário-PR - Brasileirão Série B
- 21h - Botafogo x Grêmio - Brasileirão Série A
Onde assistir e quais jogos vão passar ao vivo e online hoje?
CazéTV
- 13h30 - Bayern x Bayer Leverkusen - Campeonato Alemão
- 16h - Monaco x Montpellier - Campeonato Francês
