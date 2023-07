Brasil x Chile hoje; veja horário e onde assistir ao vivo

ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 16: Brazil forward Debinha (9), Brazil forward Marta (10), and Brazil defender Yasmim (19) celebrate after scoring goal during the SheBelieves Cup match between Japan and Brazil on February 16, 2023 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando FL. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

ver mais