Cheese as a destination: Brazilian culinary routes winning over tourists

Gastronomy is living in a moment of effervescence, with an increase in the search for new experiences and in customer interest in understanding food production in depth. Among these new tendencies is the search for trips to know farms and different cheese producers.

Such a demand moves local economies and puts whole regions back in the map of gastronomic tourism. If wine used to be the protagonist of gourmet travels, it is now the time for cheese enthusiasts to discover that it is possible to explore a whole country from a piece of matured milk.

Traditional regions of Europe, such as France, Italy, and Switzerland, have already understood the power of cheese as a cultural, economic, and emotional attractor. Producers have opened the doors to cheese shops, chefs have created immersive experiences, and formerly rural routes have gained charm and sophistication.

The logic is simple: cheese tells stories, preserves traditions, and generates revenue—from the fields to renowned restaurants.

The European company Cheese Journey turned into a global reference by transforming cheese into a premium tourism product. The company organizes trips across Europe with exclusive access to artisanal producers, maturing areas, chefs, and sommeliers. Routes include tasting, classes, and cultural experiences in destinations such as France, Italy, and the UK.

Tiny villages are becoming sought-after destinations by keeping their ancestral production methods, hand-picked cattle, controlled maturing, and the prestige of a product not available in supermarkets.

In Brazil, the movement is starting to grow, reviving regions on the map, creating new tourist routes, and boosting local economies with a product that has always been on the table but never the protagonist.

The logic is similar to enotourism, but with mineiro, gaucho, serrano, and amazonic accents. Instead of wine glasses, the passport is a wooden board and a sharp knife. Minas Gerais is the epicenter: the state alone has over 30 recognized types of artisanal cheese, and this industry represents a slice of over R$ 2 billion per year in the local economy – number which grows as rural tourism goes pro.

Production of burrata cheese (Rodolfo Regini/Divulgação)

The Serro region, for example, saw an increase in tourist flow after the local cheese gained international renown. Canastra, in turn, transformed small properties into inns, tasting experiences, and direct sales, with producers making more from visiting and harmonizing than with straight product sales.

In 2023, Canastra cheese alone moved around R$600 million, according to local groups – and that is not counting touristic derivatives, such as housing, gastronomy, events, and transportation.

The phenomenon has already reached other states. In the South, the Serrano cheese of Campos de Altitude, made for over 200 years in the border between Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, has turned into a gastronomic attraction and winter route.

In São Paulo, producers in Vale do Paraíba and Serra da Mantiqueira created experiences which combine hiking, picnics, and maturing in natural caves – with daily prices reaching R$1.200 in luxury hotels.

In the North, Marajó buffalo cheese won over chefs and enthusiasts, opening up space for extended stays on farms on the island, where a combination of boats, cheese, and riverside culture creates a tourism that is hard to replicate.

For states, municipalities, and Sebrae, the cheese route is a concrete opportunity for development. Certification programs, GIs (geographical indications), and events such as the Brazilian Cheese World Cup generate business and reputation. In 2025, the Brazilian artisanal cheese sector is expected to exceed R$3.5 billion, including production, exports, tourism, and associated gastronomy.

The phenomenon also attracts chefs, such as Ana Cremonezi, from the restaurant Tuy, Cucina. "I took a few trips around Brazil in search of cheese. Not just to put in the restaurant, but because I have a genuine interest in the product and Brazilian cheese is on an impressive scene,” she says. Ana became so interested in the subject that she spent some time at Bela Fazenda to learn how to make burrata.” Today, I serve a small selection of their cheeses on the menu. It's also a way for me to introduce the public to the incredible cheeses of Brazil."

Denis Orsi, from Italian restaurant Marena Cucina, is also a fan of cheese tourism, not only in Brazil but around the world. “Traveling in search of cheese is, for me, an extension of my curiosity about the origin of things. I used to bring wine in my suitcase, but now I bring pieces of cheese. And whenever I travel, I seek out producers who respect slow processes, raw milk, and natural maturation. It's not just about flavor; I like to meet producers who are making authentic recipes," he says.

Denis prefers to seek out regions where know-how is still preserved, with small, family-run producers who maintain traditional practices. “In Puglia, I met a caciocavallo producer who matures his cheeses hanging in natural caves. The texture and complexity were unique—salinity, sweetness, and slight acidity, all in balance,” he says. The new flavors and inspirations are reflected in the restaurant's dishes. “I imagine how each cheese would behave in each recipe.”

Chef Fabio Dante, head of the Barletta restaurant, has had similar experiences. "During our trip to Italy in January 2023, we explored the Emilia Romagna region, home to traditional cheeses such as Grana, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino, and Provolone. On that occasion, we met small local producers and enjoyed cheeses of different ages. And of course, this led us to think of other ways to incorporate cheese into our recipes."

At the Neapolitan-style pizzeria La Braciera, the partners travel every year in search of new suppliers and flavors. In September, they conducted the La Braciera Expedition through Italy, where they visited Lateria Sorrentina. Here in Brazil, the group also hits the road to meet Brazilian producers who have been doing excellent work.

“Traveling the world to find the best cheese for our pizza is something we always thought about doing. Every year, we go to Italy and play cheese hunters. But this last time we even closed a deal to bring the cheeses to Brazil, for our pizzas,” says CEO Daniel Lucco.

What used to be a travel souvenir has turned into a reason to travel. The tourist wants to understand where the cheese comes from, who makes it, and why a certain cheese only exists in a specific place. A tourism of flavor, history, and identity – with more noble mold than glamour.