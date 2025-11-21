Americanas and Magalu forge partnership between e-commerce giants

Retailer Americanas started selling its products in Magalu’s digital platform this Tuesday, the 19th, as part of a strategic deal among retailers. In the upcoming weeks, it will be Magalu’s turn to start listing items of its own stock in Americanas’ e-commerce.

The initiative marks an attempt to reconfigure Brazilian digital commerce from a collaborative model among giants. Each company will continue to operate in its own structure, but now with an expanded catalogue and integrated logistics.

Americanas starts with products from 50 physical stores integrated in Magalu’s marketplace, available in 15 capitals. Sales are conducted through deliveries from the store - a model known as ship from store – which allows nimbler access to items of fast consumption, such as food, cleaning products, and personal hygiene.

Magalu and Americanas have complementary portfolios. While Magalu’s strong suit is furniture and electronics, Americanas dominated categories such as household goods and stationery. The deal, according to the companies, strengthens the omnichannel strategy by integrating physical shops with digital channels.

“This partnership is born from the complementarity of the operations and strengths of two well-known companies and beloved by clients, to increase convenience, assortment, and delivery speed”, affirms Fernando Soares, Americanas’ CEO, in a disclosure text about the deal.

Tiago Abate, vice-president of the growth and digital departments, affirmed that the company's digital transformation “got a new role in the consumption journey”.

Frederico Trajano, Magalu’s CEO, highlighted that the integration strengthens the physical channel of the operation “We have totally complimentary products, which will benefit the consumer.”

The second stage of the project aims to expand operations for every Americanas store to include local delivery by December. This will allow consumers across the country to access a broader assortment of items with shorter delivery times.