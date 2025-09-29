3tentos relies on being close to consumers to stay competitive

In 2024, with tight margins for the agribusiness, 3tentos, a company that operates in retail, commercialization, and the grain industry, stood out: revenue increased by 42% compared to 2023, reaching R$12 billion, while profitability increased by 30%.

Founded in 1995 in Rio Grande do Sul, the company’s name was inspired by the “sovél de três tentos” (a type of strong cattle lasso), symbolizing the brand’s solidity and trustworthiness. To João Marcelo Dumoncel, the company’s CEO, the positive performance is reflective of the company’s business model, which is based on a close connection to farmers and the farming ecosystem. “This proximity to the producer is our great bastion. We are a company of growth and results”, affirms the executive.

The 3tentos organizational culture, which values continuous learning, is another essential factor to the company’s success, says the CEO. The integration between the grain market, retail, and industry, combined with technological innovation and a focus on clients, grants the company a competitive advantage. “As we get more positive results, our value proposal is increasingly adherent to the market, being widely accepted by farmers and other clients”, he says.

For 2025 and beyond, the company faces new challenges, as well as new opportunities. The tariff war, although not directly affecting its business, and Brazil’s high tax rates are worrying; additionally, climate change demands quick adaptations so that its effects on crops are mitigated. However, 3tentos adopts a cautious strategic stance while simultaneously expanding its presence, especially in producer states such as Mato Grosso and Rio Grande do Sul.

The bet on alternative crops, such as canola, also reflects a long-term vision – the expectation is for the dedicated area for this crop to grow from 50,000 to 100,000 hectares by 2026. “This is what we are looking for, and we believe it will keep being the driving force for our growth”, says Dumoncel.