Walkable cities: esta lição de inglês é para quem ama viajar

Rose Souza, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas

Você vai encontrar aqui algumas walkable cities, ou cidades que são fáceis de percorrermos a pé (pelo menos alguns trechos). Eu sou paulistana, mas escolhi morar em uma cidade mais ou menos assim, aqui mesmo no Brasil: Canela (RS).

Veja aqui oito características (em inglês) de uma walkable city:

Pedestrian zones

Wide, even and well maintained sidewalks

We are not in constant danger of being run over by cyclists

We don’t have to run across intersections because the traffic lights are out of sync

We don’t have to squeeze past each other

We can easily use pushchairs, prams, wheelchairs, and dogs on an extension leash

The walk leads past or through parks with the occasional bench for a short rest

Nice shop fronts are a bonus!

Walk is as safe as possible (of course you always have to watch out everywhere you go)

Agora vamos fazer um pequeno teste de compreensão escrita?

Coloquei algumas características de cinco cidades, e o nome de algumas walkable cities no mundo. Você vai ler, entender o texto, e tentar adivinhar a qual cidade estou me referindo.

1. Copenhagen, Florence or Zurich?

It is a 3,500-foot-long stretch of actually four streets, lined with historical medieval buildings as well as modern shops, department stores, and designer boutiques. All interspersed with coffee shops and restaurants, picturesque side streets, and street entertainment. Another pleasure is that Strøget is a place everybody walks — people from all backgrounds and many nationalities come together here and socialize.

2. Los Angeles, London or Dublin?

The area between Shaftesbury Avenue, Piccadilly Circus down to Green Park and Hyde Park is not a pedestrian area, but the pavements are wide and even, tree lined. The streets are easy to cross with traffic lights that are synced to allow crossing in one go without getting stuck in the middle.

3. Zurich, Copenhagen or Berlin?

Art Deco buildings stand along the Kurfuerstendamm, the side streets are full of trees and countless exclusive shops and boutiques make the walk a shopping experience. In between, cafes and restaurants, street artists entertain the pedestrians. Cycle lanes are clearly separated from the sidewalks and traffic lights of the ‘press the button type’ make crossing safe and easy. People watching while having a coffee or a drink is a favorite pastime.

4. Miami, Manhattan or London?

More fabulous walking opportunities arise on South Beach. The boardwalk stretches for miles as does the beach itself and, next to it, Collins Avenue and the Art Deco district. You can observe the most extravagant characters walking (or dancing) along with you. For some serious shopping, turn into the pedestrian-only Lincoln Mall and Road where on weekends, there is a street market, great for art and furniture.

5. Porto, Florence or Paris?

You can step out of the central train station and start exploring centuries of art and culture on foot. The streets in the medieval part of the city are rather narrow and several vicoli (short narrow streets) are only negotiable on foot. There are wide streets with good pavements but, medieval means cobblestones, so be careful when walking, especially when it is wet.

ANSWERS:

1. Copenhagen

2. London

3. Berlin

4. Miami

5. Florence

SOURCE: Travel Awaits

Rosangela Souza (ou Rose Souza) @rosefsouza_Fundadora, sócia e CEO da Companhia de Idiomas (@companhiadeidiomas) , da Verbify (@verbfy.oficial ) e da Sua História, Por Você (@suahistoriaporvoce). Administra com seus times essas três empresas, morando em Canela-RS — cidade onde escolheu viver. Graduada em Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Licenciada em Letras, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, MBA pela FGV e PÓS-MBA pela FIA/FEA.

Pesquisadora de temas como gestão, empreendedorismo, metodologias ativas, aprendizagem autodirigida e engajamento. Foi professora por seis anos na pós-graduação ADM da FGV, quando morava em São Paulo, lecionando estratégia empresarial, gestão de pessoas, empreendedorismo e técnicas de comunicação, sendo eleita pelos alunos uma das três melhores professoras das conveniadas FGV/ABC. Ela é também colunista mensal da EXAME, AboutMe e Você RH. A Rose é uma das 100 executivas do Brasil atuando como mentora do projeto Pulsar, da NTT Data, que apoia durante todo o ano, com sua experiência profissional e pessoal, meninas em situação de vulnerabilidade social.