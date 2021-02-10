Joy of Missing Out? Professora de inglês explica a expressão

Muito se fala hoje sobre o F.O.M.O., ou “Fear of Missing Out”. O medo de estar perdendo algo, que nos faz, entre outras coisas, dar aquela olhadinha no whatsapp a cada mensagem, ficar meio que anestesiado na tela do celular, vendo sei-lá- o-quê no Instagram, e por aí vai.

Existem pessoas que fazem o difícil exercício de viver sem o celular por alguns minutos ou horas. Assim como existem as que querem chegar ao J.O.M.O., ou “Joy of Missing Out”. Ter prazer em não acompanhar tudo.

Nesta coluna, cujo objetivo é ajudar você a melhorar seu inglês, vamos hoje ver a transcrição de parte de um vídeo da BBC: Why you should ditch* from F.O.M.O. to J.O.M.O.

*to ditch = to get rid or give up (livrar-se ou desistir)

Sem julgamentos, reflita o que quer pra você (e aprenda mais inglês enquanto isso...hehehe)

Why you should ditch from F.O.M.O. to J.O.M.O.

I would like to invite you to rethink the fear of missing out.

And I would like to encourage you to think about missing out as something that can be (joyfull/ joyful) , as something that can give your life meaning, and existential (depth/deep). Our fear of missing out is driven by a (hole/whole) lot of factors in modern society. We have the social media where we can compare ourselves to others, see how wonderful their lives are, perhaps mine is not equally wonderful. So, I have to change, I have to develop, I have to become someone else, perhaps, in order to experience life at ( its/ it’s) fullest.

We also see a consumer culture with a big marketing industry that constantly tells us that we (could have/could to have) something more, have something better.

There’s actually much room for pleasure in disengagement from withdrawing from all these demands to consume and (develop/developing) as a person. Because it opens up for deeper engagements in the world, for deeper relationships to (another/other) people - they are actually more joyful than this (constantly/ constant) doubt: “Am I doing enough?” “Am I living enough?” , To experience the joy of missing out, it takes practice to (willinglly / willingly) miss out on all the possibilities that we are constantly bombarded with. What we now refer to as the Joy of Missing Out, is actually old news in Western philosophy. The idea of the “moderate life” goes back (at least/ at last) to Aristotle in Ancient Greece. He talked about (finding/to find) a balance between two extremes, doing too much on the one hand, and doing two little on the other hand. And this applies to any human activity, any human virtue.

Texto Correto:

I would like to invite you to rethink the fear of missing out.

And I would like to encourage you to think about missing out as something that can be joyful, as something that can give your life meaning, and existential depth.

Our fear of missing out is driven by a whole lot of factors in modern society.

We have the social media where we can compare ourselves to others, see how wonderful their lives are, perhaps mine is not equally wonderful. So, I have to change, I have to develop, I have to become someone else, perhaps, in order to experience life at its fullest.

We also see a consumer culture with a big marketing industry that constantly tells us that we could have something more, have something better.

There’s actually much room for pleasure in disengagement from withdrawing from all these demands to consume and develop as a person. Because it opens up for deeper engagements in the world, for deeper relationships to other people - are actually more joyful than this constant doubt: “Am I doing enough?” “Am I living enough?” , To experience the joy of missing out, it takes practice to willingly miss out on all the possibilities that we are constantly bombarded with. What we now refer to as the Joy of Missing Out, is actually old news in Western philosophy. The idea of the “moderate life” goes back at least to Aristotle in Ancient Greece. He talked about finding a balance between two extremes, doing too much on the one hand, and doing two little on the other hand. And this applies to any human activity, any human virtue.

SOURCE: BBC

Rosangela Souza (ou Rose Souza) é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em empresas, e também sócia da Pousada Pé da Mata, em Maresias, onde vive.

Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, com MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP, com cursos nos EUA. Ex-professora na Pós Graduação ADM da FGV. Colunista dos portais Catho, Vagas, AboutMe e Exame.com. Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou instagram @rosefsouza_