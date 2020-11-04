Como demonstrar confiança na entrevista de emprego em inglês

Demonstrar confiança é essencial em qualquer entrevista de emprego. É importante que você demonstre que confia em você e no seu trabalho, para que o entrevistador também sinta a mesma confiança e considere você como uma boa opção para a vaga.

O problema é que, ao mesmo tempo, entrevistas de emprego costumam ser uma das situações que mais deixam as pessoas nervosas! E se ela for em inglês existe mais uma camada de preocupação, afinal, você precisa demonstrar que é especialista na sua área e também que domina o idioma estrangeiro.

Então, calma: respire fundo e faça o exercício em inglês abaixo com 9 dicas para demonstrar confiança em qualquer entrevista de emprego.

EXERCISE

Match the tips below with their corresponding paragraphs.

Practice your handshake

Make eye contact

Talk slowly

Think positively

Practice breathing techniques

Prepare and rehearse your answers

Maintain good posture

Dress the part

Calm your fidgeting

Extra: check the vocabulary highlighted in the text and try to create new sentences with the words.

How to appear confident in an interview

1._____

To show confidence, start by practicing your eye contact. Keeping natural and steady eye contact throughout your interview is an excellent way to project confidence. Aim to maintain natural eye contact instead of making eye contact that feels intense or prolonged.

Steady: firmly fixed, supported, or balanced; not shaking or moving.

2._____

After you work on your eye contact, you might also find it helpful to practice good posture. Body language is an important aspect of communicating confidence during your interview. Start by sitting with your arms unfolded in your lap in order to convey an open, friendly attitude. Make your back straight with your shoulders back and your chest and chin raised.

Unfolded: open or spread out from a folded position

To convey: make (an idea, impression, or feeling) known or understandable to someone

3._____

One great way to show confidence in an interview is to greet the interviewer with a firm handshake. A firm handshake shows experience and confidence, and it gives the interviewer a good first impression. Keep the following tips in mind to give a good handshake:

The interviewer should be the one to initiate the handshake

Stand and look the interviewer in the eye when you shake hands

Offer a sincere smile to show you are happy to be there

If your palm is damp , quickly blot it on the side of your pants or skirt before shaking hands

, quickly it on the side of your pants or skirt before shaking hands Greet the person with her name and a pleasantry , such as, “It is very nice to meet you, Ms. Smith”

, such as, “It is very nice to meet you, Ms. Smith” Have a firm handshake, but do not apply too much force

The handshake should last between two and five seconds, which usually equals two or three pumps

Make sure your other hand is visible and unclenched.

Damp: slightly wet

To blot: dry (a wet surface or substance) using an absorbent material

Pleasantry: an inconsequential remark made as part of a polite conversation

Unclenched: relaxed

4._____

When you get nervous, the blood flows away from your brain and into your muscles for fight or flight mode. This lack of blood in the brain can impact cognitive functions. However, when you take slow, deep breaths, you bring oxygen back to your brain to help you think.

Flight: the action of fleeing or attempting to escape

5._____

Fidgeting is a sign of nervousness. If you tend to tap your fingers or twirl your hair, practice keeping your hands on the table. You should also make a point not to keep a pen or paper in your hands if you typically fidget with anything you are holding. If you often shake your leg when you are nervous, you can keep your hands in your lap and apply a little pressure to remind yourself to stop shaking. Try asking a friend or family member to tell you how you fidget so you can be aware of your habits and work on them.

To fidget: make small movements, especially of the hands and feet, through nervousness or impatience

6._____

One great way to showcase interview confidence is to prepare your answers to common interview questions. When you walk into an interview with the knowledge that you are prepared, it can take off the pressure and help you feel more confident. Consider sitting down with a friend or family member to think about your answers. They do not need to be memorized, but aim to prepare enough so that you can produce responses you are proud of.

7._____

Speak calmly and slowly. To stop yourself from rambling, try to answer each question by addressing one a point at a time.

Confident people also tend to take their time when answering questions. If you feel like you need a moment to compose your thoughts, feel free to say, “That is a good question. Let me think about that for a second.” Also, do not be afraid to ask the interviewer for clarification of the question.

Rambling: lengthy and confused or inconsequential

8._____

Choosing the right outfit for your interview can help improve your confidence. Research the company’s dress code to see how you should dress for the interview. If the dress code is formal, men should wear a suit, and women should consider a pantsuit or skirt suit. Look for clothing in classic and neutral colors, such as black, navy or brown. If the company is casual, proper interview attire can include slacks, dark jeans, button-up shirts and polo shirts. When in doubt, it is wise to dress more formally.

Attire: clothes, especially fine or formal ones

10._____

A final way to calm your nerves and boost your confidence is to think positively. One step you can take to think positively is to focus on areas where you lack confidence and practice making them better. Once you pinpoint where you feel most nervous, you can make a plan on how to address these areas. For example, you can:

Practice shaking hands with friends

Sit down for mock interviews with family

interviews with family Record your mock interviews to review them

Practice answering different types of interview questions

To pinpoint: find or locate exactly

Mock: arranged for training or practice

ANSWER KEY

Make eye contact Maintain good posture Practice your handshake Practice breathing techniques Calm your fidgeting Prepare and rehearse your answers Talk slowly Dress the part Think positively

SOURCE: Indeed

