Itaú aporta R$ 10 mi em iniciativas de auxílio ao Rio Grande do Sul O banco destinou R$ 5 milhões para ajudar a custear voos humanitários da Azul, com itens como doações e mantimentos, para a região afetada

Aerial view of flooded streets during rescue operations in the Sao Jao neighborhood of Porto Alegre, Brazil, taken on May 6, 2024, following torrential storms in southern Rio Grande do Sul state. The rains may have abated, but floodwaters on Monday continued their assault on southern Brazil, with hundreds of municipalities in ruins amid fears that food and drinking water may soon run out. Since the unprecedented deluge started last week, at least 83 people have died and 129,000 were ejected from their homes by floods and mudslides in Rio Grande do Sul state, authorities said. (Photo by Florian PLAUCHEUR / AFP) (Florian PLAUCHEUR/AFP Photo)