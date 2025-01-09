Exame.com

Acesse o melhor conteúdo do seu dia, o único que você precisa.

EntrarAssinar

Mundo

EUROPAGUERRA NA UCRÂNIACONFLITO EM GAZAARGENTINAELEIÇÕES NOS EUA

Homem é preso por tentar incendiar seu veículo perto do Capitólio dos EUA

Incidentes preocupou autoridades no Capitólio durante os preparativos para o funeral de Jimmy Carter

EFE
EFE

Agência de Notícias

Publicado em 9 de janeiro de 2025 às 17h16.

Tudo sobreEstados Unidos (EUA)
Saiba mais

A polícia dos Estados Unidos prendeu ontem um homem que tentou atear fogo em seu veículo perto do Capitólio, conforme comunicado divulgado pelas autoridades nesta quinta-feira, 9. O suspeito, Adrian J. Hinton, de 35 anos, residente da Virgínia, colocou um saco em chamas contendo materiais inflamáveis no veículo, previamente pulverizado com aerossol.

De acordo com o comunicado, a bolsa se apagou sozinha enquanto os policiais corriam em direção ao carro. Hinton foi detido no local.

Segundo incidente no mesmo dia

Esse foi o segundo caso relatado nesta quinta no Capitólio. Mais cedo, a polícia prendeu outro homem tentando entrar no prédio portando um facão e três facas. Ambos os episódios ocorreram durante os preparativos para o funeral do ex-presidente dos EUA Jimmy Carter (1977-1981), que faleceu no último dia 29 de dezembro.

  • JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is carried by a joint services body bearer team to Special Air Mission 39 following a state funeral on January 9, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Following the state funeral, Carters remains will be returned to Plains, Georgia where he will be interred after a private family service. Susan Walsh - Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    1/10 JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is carried by a joint services body bearer team to Special Air Mission 39 following a state funeral on January 9, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Following the state funeral, Carters remains will be returned to Plains, Georgia where he will be interred after a private family service. Susan Walsh - Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Funeral de Jimmy Carter)

  • WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Military Body Bearers carry the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter from the Washington National Cathedral following his state funeral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Following the state funeral, Carters remains will be returned to Plains, Georgia where he will be interred after a private family service. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    2/10 WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Military Body Bearers carry the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter from the Washington National Cathedral following his state funeral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Following the state funeral, Carters remains will be returned to Plains, Georgia where he will be interred after a private family service. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Funeral de Jimmy Carter)

  • WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Military Body Bearers carry the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter from the Washington National Cathedral following his state funeral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Following the state funeral, Carters remains will be returned to Plains, Georgia where he will be interred after a private family service. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    3/10 WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Military Body Bearers carry the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter from the Washington National Cathedral following his state funeral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Following the state funeral, Carters remains will be returned to Plains, Georgia where he will be interred after a private family service. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Funeral de Jimmy Carter)

  • US President Joe Biden delivers the eulogy at the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

    4/10 US President Joe Biden delivers the eulogy at the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Funeral de Jimmy Carter)

  • WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: The casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is placed in a hearse after his state funeral at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Following the state funeral, Carters remains will be returned to Plains, Georgia where he will be interred after a private family service. Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    5/10 WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: The casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is placed in a hearse after his state funeral at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Following the state funeral, Carters remains will be returned to Plains, Georgia where he will be interred after a private family service. Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Funeral de Jimmy Carter)

  • WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 9: Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, arrives ahead of the state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Ricky Carioti - Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    6/10 WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 9: Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, arrives ahead of the state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Ricky Carioti - Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Funeral de Jimmy Carter)

  • WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is seen in the hearse outside Washington National Cathedral following a state funeral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Following the state funeral, Carters remains will be returned to Plains, Georgia where he will be interred after a private family service. Susan Walsh - Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    7/10 WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is seen in the hearse outside Washington National Cathedral following a state funeral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Following the state funeral, Carters remains will be returned to Plains, Georgia where he will be interred after a private family service. Susan Walsh - Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Funeral de Jimmy Carter)

  • WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: The casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is carried out of Washington National Cathedral after his state funeral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Following the state funeral, Carters remains will be returned to Plains, Georgia where he will be interred after a private family service. Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    8/10 WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: The casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is carried out of Washington National Cathedral after his state funeral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Following the state funeral, Carters remains will be returned to Plains, Georgia where he will be interred after a private family service. Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Funeral de Jimmy Carter)

  • WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: Jack Carter (C), son of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, looks on as U.S. Military Body Bearers carry the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of former President Carter from the Washington National Cathedral following his state funeral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    9/10 WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: Jack Carter (C), son of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, looks on as U.S. Military Body Bearers carry the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of former President Carter from the Washington National Cathedral following his state funeral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden declared today a national day of mourning for Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Funeral de Jimmy Carter)

  • The casket of former US President Jimmy Carter is carried out of the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, after his state funeral on January 9, 2025. (Photo by Haiyun Jiang / POOL / AFP)

    10/10 The casket of former US President Jimmy Carter is carried out of the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, after his state funeral on January 9, 2025. (Photo by Haiyun Jiang / POOL / AFP) (Funeral de Jimmy Carter)

Acompanhe tudo sobre:Estados Unidos (EUA)

Mais de Mundo

Líder da oposição, María Corina é presa ao sair de protesto contra Maduro, dizem aliados

Despedida: funeral de Jimmy Carter tem presença dos cinco últimos presidentes dos EUA

Primeira privatização de Milei: IMPSA é vendida para empresa dos EUA por R$ 164 milhões

Oposição na Venezuela faz série de protestos para tentar impedir posse de Maduro

Mais na Exame

Guia de Carreira

7 profissões para quem quer trabalhar com mídia social

Mundo

Líder da oposição, María Corina é presa ao sair de protesto contra Maduro, dizem aliados

Brasil

Lula edita MP que prevê pagamento de R$ 60 mil a pessoas com deficiência causada pelo zika vírus

Economia

Governo sobe teto de juros do consignado do INSS para 1,8% ao mês