Golpe de Estado na Bolívia: presidente Arce nomeia novo comando do Exército

O presidente da Bolívia, Luís Arce, nomeou um novo comando do Exército na tarde desta quarta-feira, 26, em meio à uma tentativa de golpe de Estado.
Arce nomeou José Wilson Sánchez como novo comandante do Exército. "Peço, ordeno que todo o pessoal que se encontra mobilizado deve voltar às suas unidades", disse, em discurso no palácio do governo, ao lado do presidente Arce.
Nesta quarta, 26, tropas cercaram a praça Murillo e entraram à força no palácio do governo. Elas eram comandadas pelo general Juan José Zuñiga.
"O povo não tem futuro. Estamos aqui para zelar pelo futuro de nossas crianças. Algumas elites se apossaram do poder do Estado. O pedido das unidades militares é se liberem rapidamente a todos os presos politicos, de Carlos Camacho, Jeanine Añez, generais, tenentes e capitães", disse Zuñiga à imprensa boliviana.
Ele se referia à acusados que foram condenados na Justiça por um golpe contra o então presidente Evo Morales, em 2019.
O presidente e o general tiveram uma discussão dentro do palácio, cercados por militares. Arce pediu ao general que se retirasse. Zuñiga se recusou inicialmente, mas depois deixou o local. As tropas continuaram na praça até o começo da noite.
Arce divulgou um vídeo, ao lado de seus ministros, em que pede que a população apoie o governo e se posicione contra o golpe.
Enquanto a crise se desenrolava, várias autoridades do governo vieram a público falar de uma tentativa de golpe. "Denunciamos que há um golpe de Estado contra nosso governo democraticamente eleito", publicou David Choquehuanca, vice-presidente da Bolívia, em uma rede social.
A soldier in an armored vehicle is deployed outside the Quemado Palace at the Plaza de Armas in La Paz on June 26, 2024. Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday denounced the unauthorized gathering of soldiers and tanks outside government buildings in the capital La Paz, saying "democracy must be respected." "We denounce irregular mobilizations by some units of the Bolivian Army," Arce wrote on the X social network. Former president Evo Morales wrote on the same medium that "a coup d'état is brewing." (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
Militares se concentram na Praça de Armas de La Paz, em frente à sede do governo, nesta quarta, 26
