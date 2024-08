Augusto Akio conquista medalha de bronze no skate park Akio competia junto com outros dois brasileiros, Luigi Cini e Pedro Barros

Brazil's Augusto Akio competes in the men's park skateboarding final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Franck FIFE / AFP/AFP)