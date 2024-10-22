Exame.com

"Economia ilegal é a maior inimiga da biodiversidade", diz prefeito de Cali na COP16

Para Alejandro Eder, combate ao desmatamento, crime organizado e produção de drogas são desafios que unem prefeitos de delegações mundiais

Lidar com Farcs foi desafio adicional para Colômbia na prepação da COP16 (AFP Photo)

Lidar com Farcs foi desafio adicional para Colômbia na prepação da COP16 (AFP Photo)

Letícia Ozório
Letícia Ozório

Repórter de ESG

Publicado em 22 de outubro de 2024 às 06h00.

Última atualização em 22 de outubro de 2024 às 07h32.

De Cali, Colômbia*

Na tarde de abertura da COP 16, Alejandro Eder, prefeito de Cali, cidade que recebe a Conferência,  falou sobre os desafios para a realização do evento, desde questões logísticas até o desafio de combater o crime organizado. “Neste ano, temos a maior cúpula dos prefeitos das COPs, com cerca de 300 prefeitos das maiores cidades do mundo. E propomos um plano para manter Cali livre do crime organizado”, celebrou Alejandro, destacando que o desafio foi abraçado por prefeitos em toda a Colômbia e dirigentes em outros países.

Entre as propostas para a manutenção da bioeconomia na cidade está o combate à economia ilegal, como atividades ligadas ao desmatamento e produção de drogas.  O prefeito afirmou que a economia ilegal pode ser a maior destruidora da biodiversidade global. “É impossível sermos bem-sucedidos lidando com mineração ilegal, desmatamento e imigração ilegal, problemas que acometem também o Peru e Brasil”, disse.

Durante coletiva, Eder ainda anunciou a criação do Instituto de Ciências e Pesquisas de Cali, centro de estudos que visa incentivar a economia da floresta em pé. “Enquanto prefeitos, somos responsáveis pela manutenção do meio ambiente, já que a maior parte da população no mundo vive em florestas ou próximos delas”, disse. O local deve ser construído no Parque Nacional, ao norte de cidade.

Mudança de última hora para Cali

Inicialmente prevista para acontecer na Turquia, a COP 16 aterrisou em Cali por conta do terremoto que atingiu o território turco em fevereiro de 2023 e levou o país a retirar a oferta de sediar a Conferência. Com isso, a cidade colombiana precisou se adaptar em cerca de seis meses, quando outras nações chegaram a levar cerca de dois anos para se preparar.

Alejandro Eder contou à imprensa que a articulação incluiu a criação de uma frente reunindo a prefeitura de Cali, o Ministério da Defesa, a Polícia, o Exército e a ONU. O governante explicou que o principal desafio era garantir que as Forças Armadas Revolucionárias da Colômbia (Farc), grupo que vem rejeitando continuamente acordos de paz nos últimos anos, não decidissem agir durante o encontro , gerando crises de segurança e diplomacia para toda a Colômbia.

Dificuldade de hospedagem em Cali (e Belém)

Segundo o prefeito, ao todo 23 mil pessoas estão credenciadas para passar pela Conferência ao longo das duas próximas semanas, o que caracteriza o maior serviço de hospedagem da história de Cali.

O serviço de hotelaria foi uma das grandes preocupações para o município, que não estava preparado em capacidade hoteleira e de outras estruturas para receber um evento desta dimensão – desafio semelhante ao que o Brasil deve enfrentar em Belém , quando receber a Conferência do Clima de 2025 (COP30). A solução, explicou Eder, foi costurar parcerias com hotéis, Airbnb e aluguéis de propriedades.

*A jornalista viajou a convite.

