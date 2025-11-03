Dining at COP30: Check the restaurant list and payment systems

Following the controversy that marked the early bidding process, with the exclusion and subsequent authorization of typical Amazonian cooking ingredients in the restaurants and kiosks of the blue and green zones, a list of twelve restaurants was defined that will operate in the official COP30 spaces in Belém.

In the Blue Zone, where access is restricted, seven companies have been confirmed to act in the feeding areas and services throughout the event: Iacitata Cultura Alimentar, Govinda Restaurante Vegetariano, Catering Food Ltda, Cervejaria Araguaia Comércio e Indústria Ltda., Delícias Quilombolas, Coffee Lovers Brasil Ltda and Consórcio CAM.

Among those, Consórcio CAM will have the most ample presence, acting in three distinct points of the Blue Zone. Catering Food Ltda, Cervejaria Araguaia, Delícias Quilombolas and Coffee Lovers Brasil Ltda will be in two points each. The remaining companies will operate in a single point.

In the Green Zone, nine were selected. Four of them - Consórcio CAM, Catering Food Ltda, Cervejaria Araguaia Comércio e Indústria Ltda. and Delícias Quilombolas – will be in both zones.

The remaining five were selected for the Green Zone, which has freer access and less strict credential control Fábio R. Sicilia Com. Imp. Exp., de Produtos Alimentícios Ltda., Pães e Sorvetes Cairu, Govinda Restaurante Vegetariano, Iacitata Cultura Alimentar and Coffee Lovers Brasil Ltda.

Payment system will be prepaid

As published on the official COP30 website, in both the Blue and Green zones, the entrance of external foodstuffs will not be allowed, due to security concerns. As such, all consumption in these official spaces will be conducted only through verified establishments.

The payment system will be unified and cashless. According to the official website, the “client will be able to opt to charge personalized cards or bracelets, which will be exclusive for consumption in kiosks, cafes, and restaurants”.

As detailed by the organization, each person with access to the Blue Zone will sign up and will be able to add credit through Pix, card, or cash, in the physical totems or through the online link.

Every sales point will use the same system. In case credit is leftover at the end, the value will be reimbursed. This design has reducing lines and streamlining service in mind.

Restaurants still face barriers for typical dishes

According to Tainá Marajoara, from the restaurant Iacitata Cultura Alimentar, from Belém, a recent technicality from the Municipal Health Secretariat (Sesma), from the municipality, has once more prohibited the use of tucupi, açaí and other traditional gourds.

According to her, the use of said gourds and of maniçoba is still being debated, and partially allowed in certain occasions.

“This happens due to a lack of structure and sensibility from the companies behind COP and the organization of the feeding service, which are not adequate to local culture and reality. The use of frying pans was also not allowed, which stops some traditional practices such as açaí fried fish and acarajé”, explains the business owner.

To her, there was also a lack of dialogue with local cooks and communities. “We carry on negotiating. And it is important to say: we never refused to comply with sanitation rules, it is a structural problem, not made by us”, affirmed.

Still optimistic, Tainá continues to prepare to bring Amazon's eating culture to COP30. “Indigenous people, traditional communities and farmers will be present to grant the best food in COP history, a food free of pesticides, no transgenics, filled with climate justice, wellbeing and culture”, she adds.

Another confirmed restaurant, Govinda Restaurante Vegetariano, also from Belém, promises to take to COP30 a menu that unites ingredients from Pará’s cuisine with Indian-inspired flavors.

Founder and owner, Francisco Sridhara explains that the idea is to present sustainable and creative gastronomy, keeping the Amazonian identity.

“As usual, we will highlight regional cooking. For instance, our vegan maniçoba cannot be absent”, he explains.

Check below the complete restaurant list in the Blue and Green COP 30 zones:

Blue Zone (restricted access)

Iacitata Cultura Alimentar (Belém) Govinda Restaurante Vegetariano (Belém) Catering Food Ltda Cervejaria Araguaia Comércio e Indústria Ltda. Delícias Quilombolas Coffee Lovers Brasil Ltda Consórcio CAM

Green Zone (free access)

Consórcio CAM Catering Food Ltda Cervejaria Araguaia Comércio e Indústria Ltda. Delícias Quilombolas Fábio R. Sicilia Com. Imp. Exp. de Produtos Alimentícios Ltda. Pães e Sorvetes Cairu (Belém) Govinda Restaurante Vegetariano (Belém) Iacitatá Cultura Alimentar (Belém) Coffee Lovers Brasil Ltda

Remember the controversy about açaí and other typical dishes

The supplier selection process was marked by controversy that mobilized entities linked to gastronomy and Amazonian production.

When published on August 12th, the COP30 food tender included a list of prohibited foods that included açaí, tucupi, and maniçoba—traditional dishes from the region.

The justification presented by the OEI (Organization of Ibero-American States) was based on alleged sanitary risks: açaí could transmit Chagas disease if not pasteurized, while tucupi and maniçoba would be dangerous if prepared incorrectly.

The decision generated an immediate reaction. Organizations such as Abrasel, Fiepa, Sebrae, Fecomércio-PA, Slow Food Brasil, and Instituto Regenera released a joint statement criticizing what they considered a cultural prejudice against the region.

The entities argued that these products are natural, consumed daily by millions of people, and already have adequate sanitary controls in place.