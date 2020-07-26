Casal de idosos faz sucesso no Instagram com roupas deixadas em lavanderia

Um casal de velhinhos, donos de uma lavanderia em Taichung, cidade industrial no centro-oeste de Taiwan, está fazendo sucesso no Instagram ao posar para fotos com roupas que centenas de clientes distraídos deixaram de retirar na loja.
Chang Wan-ji, 83 anos, e sua esposa Hsu Sho-er, 84 anos, têm chamado a atenção de pessoas no mundo inteiro com suas fotos joviais e criativas. Já conquistaram mais de 320.000 seguidores em sua conta no Instagram (@wantshowasyoung), embora tenha postado apenas 20 fotos até agora, e viraram até mesmo personagens de uma recente reportagem do jornal The New York Times.
A ideia de criar uma conta no Instagram e publicar fotos com as roupas esquecidas pelos clientes foi de um neto dos idosos, Reef Chang, de 31 anos, que atua como o estilista não oficial dos avós. Ele teve a ideia de usar seus avós como modelos ao perceber que eles estavam entediados com a falta de movimento na lavanderia por causa da pandemia do coronavírus.
🎉抽獎啦！一點來自孫子的感謝小禮物 🎉 It's GIVEAWAY time! Here’s small gifts prepared by the grandson 先說方法：只要你在下面留言一句想對萬吉和秀娥說的話，或者想對你自己阿公阿嬤說的話，就可以有抽獎的資格！不需要你去tag誰（當然如果你要推薦給你朋友也很棒！） How to get it: Leave a short message below. It could be anything you would like to say to Wan-Ji & Sho-Er, or anything you would like to say to your own grandparents. No need to tag anyone! (But it’d be great if you really want to. Please feel free to tag and share.) 在滿1萬followers的時候，我已經非常開心，所以自掏腰包做了30個小禮物，想送給喜歡萬吉秀娥和我們「萬秀的洗衣店」的朋友，歡迎大家加入「萬秀的洗衣店」，但沒想到等到做好的時候，人數居然已經23萬，可是我卻還是只有30個小禮物… 這是一個刺繡的貼布章，圖案來自我們家的洗衣機和我們衣物包裝袋上的中文字，我沒學過設計，可能畫的不是那麼好（苦笑），但這可以黏或者縫在你的任何一件舊衣服、舊包包，希望傳達一個概念：「讓大家也能夠透過一點小變化，就讓舊衣服產生新生命！」當然，也成為我們「萬秀的洗衣店」的世界特派員工！ 但很抱歉只做了30個，假如留言的人數超過幾千人，或許我會考慮在我能負擔的範圍內多做一些。 來吧！留下你想給萬吉秀娥的話，或者你想分享你對於你爺爺奶奶的話吧！ At the beginning, I was so happy when the account had reached 10k followers. So, I’d been trying to express my gratitude by preparing some small gifts to our friends, to those who like ’Wan-Ji‘, ‘Sho-Er', and our 'Wan-Sho Laundry'. And when I finally managed to get those gifts from the manufacturer, the followers had already hit 230k, which was way more than I’d expected! But, there’re only 30 small gifts to give away. This is a badge patch. The design is inspired by our old washing machine and the words on our laundry bag. It’s written 'Wan-Sho Laundry' in Chinese. I'm not a designer, so it's probably not a pretty design (embarrassed laugh). This can be glued or sewn onto any of your old clothes or bags. I would like to share the idea that “By a little change, we can give old clothes a new life'. With this patch, everyone can be a spreader of the spirit of 'Wan-Sho Laundry' all around the world! Again, there are only 30 gifts in total. If more there’s more than a thousand comments, I’d love to do one more giveaway if I can afford it. Here we go! Leave a message for Wan-Ji & Sho-Er, or write a message to your own grandparents! #萬秀洗衣店 #萬秀的洗衣店 #wantshowasyoung #grandparents – – _ #mixandmatch #clothes #ootd #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #grandma #grandpa #femmefuture #classyvision #vintage #古着 #コーディネート #love #laundry #outfit
Apesar da proximidade com a China, Taiwan conseguiu controlar a propagação da covid-19 sem necessidade de impor um lockdown ou uma quarentena ampla. O país fechou suas fronteiras e incentivou a população a usar máscaras e a manter o distanciamento social.
Com quase 24 milhões de habitantes, o país tinha registrado até ontem apenas 458 casos e sete óbitos pela covid-19. Mesmo sem um lockdown oficial, a maioria da população, como o casal Chang e Hsu, tem evitado sair às ruas.
As roupas usadas pelo casal de velhinhos são ecléticas, coloridas e divertidas. Em algumas fotos eles aparecem usando roupas de adolescentes, com óculos e tênis descolados. Casados desde 1959, Chang e Hsu tocam sozinhos a lavanderia da família, chamada Wansho, há várias décadas.
Chang disse esperar que a experiência dele e de sua esposa inspire outros idosos mundo afora a serem ativos. Ele afirmou também que não espera faturar com o sucesso no Instagram e que ficará feliz se as centenas de pessoas que se esqueceram de pegar suas roupas voltem à lavanderia para retirar o que lhes pertencem – e paguem a conta, claro.
這不是要說阿公在模仿年輕時看小姐的樣子！ 而是一個有點悲傷，關於布達佩斯旅遊紀念T被遺棄的故事…身上的衣服，來自被放了至少8年以上的T恤區，衣服上面寫著布達佩斯，而這位客人一共送洗了五件，分別是黑白灰黃紅，除非他真的很愛這一件T恤的款式，不然一定是一家人出遊時買的吧？但…就是洗了沒有來拿，不知道他們一家的記憶中是否還有布達佩斯。 👴🏼萬吉 上衣：至少8年布達佩斯紀念T 褲子：至少3年以上未取UQ卡其褲 👵🏼秀娥 領巾：兩條被遺棄的手帕綁成 上衣：至少8年布達佩斯紀念T 裙子：阿嬤30年私服 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap @uniqlo_ootd #converse @converse #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #ynet #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage