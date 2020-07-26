Casal de idosos faz sucesso no Instagram com roupas deixadas em lavanderia

Um casal de velhinhos, donos de uma lavanderia em Taichung, cidade industrial no centro-oeste de Taiwan, está fazendo sucesso no Instagram ao posar para fotos com roupas que centenas de clientes distraídos deixaram de retirar na loja.

Chang Wan-ji, 83 anos, e sua esposa Hsu Sho-er, 84 anos, têm chamado a atenção de pessoas no mundo inteiro com suas fotos joviais e criativas. Já conquistaram mais de 320.000 seguidores em sua conta no Instagram (@wantshowasyoung), embora tenha postado apenas 20 fotos até agora, e viraram até mesmo personagens de uma recente reportagem do jornal The New York Times.

A ideia de criar uma conta no Instagram e publicar fotos com as roupas esquecidas pelos clientes foi de um neto dos idosos, Reef Chang, de 31 anos, que atua como o estilista não oficial dos avós. Ele teve a ideia de usar seus avós como modelos ao perceber que eles estavam entediados com a falta de movimento na lavanderia por causa da pandemia do coronavírus.

Apesar da proximidade com a China, Taiwan conseguiu controlar a propagação da covid-19 sem necessidade de impor um lockdown ou uma quarentena ampla. O país fechou suas fronteiras e incentivou a população a usar máscaras e a manter o distanciamento social.

Com quase 24 milhões de habitantes, o país tinha registrado até ontem apenas 458 casos e sete óbitos pela covid-19. Mesmo sem um lockdown oficial, a maioria da população, como o casal Chang e Hsu, tem evitado sair às ruas.

As roupas usadas pelo casal de velhinhos são ecléticas, coloridas e divertidas. Em algumas fotos eles aparecem usando roupas de adolescentes, com óculos e tênis descolados. Casados desde 1959, Chang e Hsu tocam sozinhos a lavanderia da família, chamada Wansho, há várias décadas.

Chang disse esperar que a experiência dele e de sua esposa inspire outros idosos mundo afora a serem ativos. Ele afirmou também que não espera faturar com o sucesso no Instagram e que ficará feliz se as centenas de pessoas que se esqueceram de pegar suas roupas voltem à lavanderia para retirar o que lhes pertencem – e paguem a conta, claro.