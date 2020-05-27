Aprenda inglês com 5 tendências para o mundo pós-coronavírus

Pequenos sinais que podem indicar grandes mudanças, mas que normalmente são negligenciados, até que… algo acontece e muda tudo.

Foi assim com a COVID-19. E é assim com as tendências – sinais aqui e ali, que trazem uma previsão incerta de quando o comportamento se disseminará pela sociedade. Pode também indicar só um comportamento de um nicho.

Ou um comportamento de massa, mas passageiro. Um gestor deve conhecer as tendências e seus tipos – para aproveitar o nicho, aproveitar a temporalidade, ou para mudar o destino de sua empresa.

Hoje vamos ver, em inglês, uma seleção de 5 tendências emergentes de consumo. Você verá algumas tendências que poderiam levar anos para virar uma nova ordem – mas que estão sendo imediatamente incorporadas, e já consideradas como o “novo normal”.

Ao ler as tendências, pergunte a você mesmo:

Am I prepared for this new behaviour?

Is my company ready to benefit from this new behavior?

Colocamos aqui as 5 tendências em inglês. E depois, uma breve descrição de cada uma delas, só que fora de ordem. Tente ver a qual tendência cada descrição se refere.

M2P (MENTOR TO PROTÉGÉ)

VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE ECONOMY

SHOPSTREAMING

AMBIENT WELLNESS

VIRTUAL COMPANIONS

1. This has been one of our most eye-opening and controversial trends since we first spotted it a couple of years ago. As people become accustomed to digital assistants and chatbots, some people (no, not all!) will start to seek out virtual personalities that have the power to entertain, educate and heal. The crisis will see people turning to them, and once the genie is out of the bottle, these behaviors to persist once the crisis subsides. ________

2. When superstars are cancelling tours, sports leagues are called off, and the Louvre is shut, there will be a massive void in people’s lives. But immersive new technologies mean that people can increasingly get their experience-based status fixes from virtual experiences, too. ________

3. Back at the end of 2017, when we first wrote about this trend emerging in Asia, we said, “ two of Asia’s biggest digital waves – e-commerce and livestreaming – are merging. This is spelling out the next direction for both online shopping and social connections: interactive, experiential, and in real time.” This mix of entertainment, community and commerce will raise ecommerce expectations going forwards, on a global scale. _______________

4. Right now, people are obsessively reaching for their hand sanitizer as they move through their daily lives. But as this moment starts to pass, they’ll revert to less hygienic habits, although their desire to remain safe and well will be stronger than ever. Which will create a huge opportunity: for providers of physical spaces to embed health-boosting measures into the very spaces that their customers pass through, making staying healthy effortless. ______________

5. Liquid online social connection, meet the very human desire for self-improvement. Yes, people will spend mindless hours online. But many of them will also yearn to use some of that time productively, and so will embrace platforms that connect them with teachers, experts and mentors in their quest to learn new skills. ______

ANSWERS:

1. VIRTUAL COMPANIONS

2. VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE ECONOMY

3. SHOPSTREAMING

4. AMBIENT WELLNESS

5. M2P (MENTOR TO PROTÉGÉ)

SOURCE: Trend Watching

