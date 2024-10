Israel anuncia ter matado comandante da força de elite Radwan, do Hezbollah De acordo com as Forças de Defesa de Israel, Ghareeb Alshujaa seria o líder da unidade de mísseis antitanque

Fighters of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah carry the body of the group's top military commander Ibrahim Aqil during his funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs on September 22, 2024. Ibrahim Aqil and other commanders of Hezbollah's "Radwan Force" were killed in an Israeli air strike on September 20. Hezbollah's most formidable offensive force, Radwan fighters have spearhead the movement's ground operations and its units regularly target northern Israel. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)