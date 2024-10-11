Líbano pede à ONU cessar-fogo imediato e está disposto a mobilizar Exército no sul

O primeiro-ministro do Líbano, Najib Mikati, pediu nesta sexta-feira ao Conselho de Segurança da ONU que tome uma decisão para um "cessar-fogo imediato e completo" e afirmou que seu governo está disposto a mobilizar o Exército libanês no sul do país, e que o grupo xiita pró-iraniano Hezbollah "está de acordo".
"Decidimos pedir ao Conselho de Segurança da ONU que adote uma resolução para um cessar-fogo imediato e completo", anunciou Mikati em entrevista coletiva após uma reunião do Conselho de Ministros libanês, na qual ressaltou, pela primeira vez, a concordância do Hezbollah.
Mikati destacou "o compromisso do governo libanês para implementar a decisão 1701 do Conselho com todas as suas cláusulas, inclusive a da mobilização do Exército no sul do Líbano e o reforço de sua presença na fronteira libanesa de maneira que garanta a correta apliacação desta resolução".
O governanten insistiu, no entanto, que "a comunidade internacional deve comprometer o inimigo israelense com a resolução" 1701 que pôs fim à guerra entre Líbano e Israel de 2006, e estabelece que a fronteira só pode ter a mobilização das forças armadas libanesas.
Isso significa que os combatentes do Hezbollah posicionados na divisória com Israel, onde lutam há mais de um ano, precisam se retirar para o norte, acima do rio Litani. Também é estipulado o desarmamento do grupo xiita.
"Esta resolução (1701) continua sendo válida. O Hezbollah está de acordo também. O Hezbollah é um parceiro deste governo e hoje concordou sobre este tema, e creio que não haja nenhuma dúvida", frisou.
Mikati insistiu para que "todos os responsáveis e as forças nacionais (libanesas) assumam juntos a responsabilidade de proteger a sociedade e o país".
"O cessar-fogo é uma necessidade imediata e o Exército libanês deve comprovar que cumpre a sua responsabilidade de forma completa para manter a segurança e reforçar seu papel no sul do Líbano em conformidade com a resolução 1701", comentou.
O chefe do governo libanês denunciou "a continuidade da guerra israelense" contra o Líbano, assim como "os assassinatos, a destruição e as violações da soberania e a incursão terrestre contra o território".
"Tudo isto torna o Líbano uma vítima da arrogância israelense, e se deve à indiferença do mundo", analisou.
Mikati também denunciou "como crime condenado" as "agressões de Israel contra as forças (da ONU no Líbano) Finul".
Mourners in the Nahr al-Bared camp for Palestinian refugees gather for the funeral of commanders of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the camp near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
Mourners in the Nahr al-Bared camp for Palestinian refugees gather for the funeral of commanders of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the camp near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
A fighter fires live rounds into the air from an assault rifle during the funeral of two commanders and one member of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the Beddawi camp for Palestinian refugees near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
Mourners gather by ambulances transporting the bodies of two commanders and one member of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, during the funeral at the Beddawi camp for Palestinian refugees near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
This overview from Lebanon's southern city of Tyre shows a cloud of smoke erupting after an Israeli air strike on the village of Qlayleh on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP)
Iranians hold pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, during an anti-Israel protest in Palestine Square in Tehran on September 30, 2024. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Iranians hold pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, during an anti-Israel protest in Palestine Square in Tehran on September 30, 2024. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
A picture taken from northern Israel, along the border with southern Lebanon, on September 30, 2024 shows a fire following Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said. (Photo by Fadel ITANI / AFP)
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said. (Photo by Fadel ITANI / AFP)
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. A Lebanese security official said Israel had conducted at least six strikes on south Beirut in the night from Monday to Tuesday, after Israel's army called on residents in the Hezbollah stronghold to evacuate. (Photo by ETIENNE TORBEY / AFP)
