Egito apresenta proposta para acabar com guerra Israel-Hamas e criar governo de transição

A Lebanese protester sits outside the US embassy as a fire rages behind its gates after clashes with Lebanese security forces on October 18, 2023, during a demonstration in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut, following a blast ripped through a hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 200 people on October 17, 2023. The Israeli army said on October 17 a strike which hit a Gaza hospital, killing at least 200 people according to Hamas officials, was a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants. Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for a "day of rage" to condemn the strike as hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the French and US embassies in protest. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / JOSEPH EID) (JOSEPH EID/AFP)