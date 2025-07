Brics não deu nenhuma importância à ameaça de tarifas de Trump, diz Lula Presidente deu entrevista coletiva ao final da cúpula do Brics no Rio de Janeiro

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the first plenary session of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6, 2025. BRICS leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday are expected to decry US President Donald Trump's "indiscriminate" trade tariffs, saying they are illegal and risk hurting the global economy. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Mauro Pimentel/AFP)