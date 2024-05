Warren Buffett espera aumento de impostos nos Estados Unidos, a fim de reduzir o déficit federal O presidente e CEO da Berkshire Hathaway evitou comentar diretamente a luta partidária sobre os impostos corporativos em formação

Warren Buffett, chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, drinks a Cherry Coca-Cola as he tours the exhibition floor prior to the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Saturday, May 1, 2010. Buffett, the Wall Street critic who invested $5 billion in Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said he supports the bank's Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein '100 percent' after the firm was sued by regulators for fraud. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via/Getty Images)