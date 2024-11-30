Jogos de sábado, 30: onde assistir ao vivo e horários

Neste sábado, 30 de novembro, os destaques do futebol incluem a final da Libertadores, com o Atlético-MG x Botafogo disputando o título, além de grandes confrontos na Premier League e LaLiga. Confira a programação completa com horários e onde assistir ao vivo.
Veja horários e onde assistir aos jogos de futebol de hoje
Libertadores (Final)
- 17h - Atlético-MG x Botafogo - Globo, ESPN e Disney+
Premier League
- 12h - Crystal Palace x Newcastle - ESPN 2 e Disney+
- 12h - Nottingham Forest x Ipswich - ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 12h - Brentford x Leicester - Disney+
- 12h - Wolverhampton x Bournemouth - Disney+
- 14h30 - West Ham x Arsenal - Disney+
LaLiga
- 10h - Barcelona x Las Palmas - ESPN e Disney+
- 12h15 - Alavés x Leganés - Disney+
- 14h30 - Espanyol x Celta de Vigo - Disney+
- 17h - Valladolid x Atlético de Madrid - ESPN 4 e Disney+
Brasileirão
- 19h30 - Cuiabá x Bahia - Premiere
- 19h30 - Criciúma x Corinthians - Premiere
- 21h30 - Vasco x Atlético-GO - Sportv e Premiere
Copa da Inglaterra
- 8h30 - Wealdstone x Wycombe - Disney+
- 12h - Walsall x Charlton - Disney+
- 16h15 - AFC Wimbledon x Dagenham & Redbridge - Disney+
Campeonato Alemão
- 9h - Colônia x Hannover - OneFootball
- 9h - Eintracht Braunschweig x Jahn Regenburg - OneFootball
- 9h - Elversberg x Paderborn - OneFootball
- 11h30 - Union Berlin x Bayer Leverkusen - Sportv, CazéTV e OneFootball
- 11h30 - Werder Bremen x Stuttgart - Nosso Futebol, Canal GOAT e OneFootball
- 11h30 - Augsburg x Bochum - OneFootball
- 11h30 - RB Leipzig x Wolfsburg - OneFootball
- 11h30 - Freiburg x Borussia Mönchengladbach - OneFootball
Campeonato Italiano
- 11h - Como x Monza - Disney+
- 14h - Milan x Empoli - ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 16h45 - Bologna x Venezia - Disney+
Campeonato Saudita
- 11h25 - Al Ettifaq x Al Ittihad - Canal GOAT
- 14h - Al Shabab x Al Hilal - Canal GOAT
Amistoso Internacional
- 14h20 - Inglaterra feminino x EUA feminino - ESPN 2 e Disney+
- 17h10 - França feminino x Nigéria feminino - ESPN 2 e Disney+
Campeonato Uruguaio
- 9h45 - Cerro x Liverpool - Disney+
- 17h - Rampla Juniors x Montevideo Wanderers - Disney+
- 17h - Cerro Largo x Progreso - Disney+
- 17h - Miramar Misiones x Defensor - Disney+
Campeonato Português
- 17h30 - Sporting x Santa Clara - Disney+
Campeonato Argentino
- 19h30 - Rosario Central x Racing - Disney+
MLS
- 21h30 - Orlando City x New York Red Bulls (Final da Conferência Leste) - Apple TV+
- 0h - Los Angeles Galaxy x Seattle Sounders (Final da Conferência Oeste) - Apple TV+
Onde assistir ao vivo os jogos de futebol hoje?
Globo
- 17h - Atlético-MG x Botafogo (Libertadores) - Globo
SporTV
- 11h30 - Union Berlin x Bayer Leverkusen (Campeonato Alemão) - SporTV
ESPN
- 10h - Barcelona x Las Palmas (LaLiga) - ESPN
- 14h20 - Inglaterra feminino x EUA feminino (Amistoso Internacional) - ESPN 2
Disney+
- 8h30 - Wealdstone x Wycombe (Copa da Inglaterra)
- 12h - Walsall x Charlton (Copa da Inglaterra)
- 10h - Barcelona x Las Palmas (LaLiga)
- 11h - Como x Monza (Campeonato Italiano)
- 14h30 - West Ham x Arsenal (Premier League)
- 17h - PSG x Nantes (Campeonato Francês)
- 17h - Rampla Juniors x Montevideo Wanderers (Campeonato Uruguaio)
OneFootball
- 9h - Colônia x Hannover (Campeonato Alemão - 2ª divisão)
- 9h - Eintracht Braunschweig x Jahn Regenburg (Campeonato Alemão - 2ª divisão)
- 9h - Elversberg x Paderborn (Campeonato Alemão - 2ª divisão)
- 11h30 - Werder Bremen x Stuttgart (Campeonato Alemão)
- 11h30 - Augsburg x Bochum (Campeonato Alemão)
- 11h30 - RB Leipzig x Wolfsburg (Campeonato Alemão)
- 11h30 - Freiburg x Borussia Mönchengladbach (Campeonato Alemão)
CazéTV
- 11h30 - Union Berlin x Bayer Leverkusen (Campeonato Alemão)
- 17h - PSG x Nantes (Campeonato Francês)
Canal GOAT
- 11h25 - Al Ettifaq x Al Ittihad (Campeonato Saudita)
- 14h - Al Shabab x Al Hilal (Campeonato Saudita)
Como assistir online os jogos de futebol hoje?
Globoplay
- 17h - Atlético-MG x Botafogo (Libertadores)
Disney+
- 8h30 - Wealdstone x Wycombe (Copa da Inglaterra)
- 12h - Walsall x Charlton (Copa da Inglaterra)
- 10h - Barcelona x Las Palmas (LaLiga)
- 11h - Como x Monza (Campeonato Italiano)
- 14h30 - West Ham x Arsenal (Premier League)
- 17h - PSG x Nantes (Campeonato Francês)
- 17h - Rampla Juniors x Montevideo Wanderers (Campeonato Uruguaio)
Apple TV+
- 21h30 - Orlando City x New York Red Bulls (Final da Conferência Leste) - Apple TV+
- 0h - Los Angeles Galaxy x Seattle Sounders (Final da Conferência Oeste) - Apple TV+
*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.
-
1/10
Atacante Victor Osimhen
(10º. Victor Osimhen - € 110 milhões)
-
2/10
(9º. Lautaro Martínez - € 110 milhões)
-
3/10
(8º. Jamal Musiala - € 110 milhões)
-
4/10
(7º. Florian Wirtz - € 110 milhões)
-
5/10
(6º. Phil Folden - € 130 milhões)
-
6/10
(5º. Bukayo Saka - € 130 milhões)
-
7/10
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior greets the audience prior the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 24, 2023. Vinicius drew global support after making a stand against racist abuse he received on May 21 from Valencia supporters at their Mestalla stadium. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
(4º. Vinicius Júnior - € 150 milhões)
-
8/10
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 13: Kylian Mbappé celebrate of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Ajaccio at Parc des Princes Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
(3º. Kyllian Mbappé - € 180 milhões)
-
9/10
(2º. Erling Haaland - € 180 milhões)
-
10/10
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Jude Bellingham of England during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
(Jude Bellingham)