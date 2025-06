Nunca finalize um prompt no ChatGPT com ponto final. Aqui está o porquê Encerrar um prompt com ponto final pode limitar a resposta do ChatGPT sem você perceber. Entenda por que esse detalhe de pontuação pode fazer toda a diferença

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 04, 2020, Prince, a member of the hacking group Red Hacker Alliance who refused to give his real name, uses his computer at their office in Dongguan, China's southern Guangdong province. - As the number of online devices surges and super-fast 5G connections roll out, record numbers of companies are offering up to seven-figure rewards to ethical hackers who can successfully attack their cybersecurity systems. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images) (ICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images)