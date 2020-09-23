exame logo
  Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande e The Weeknd são estrelas desta lição de inglês
CARREIRA

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande e The Weeknd são estrelas desta lição de inglês

Lady Gaga foi destaque no VMA em meio à pandemia. Com suas máscaras e os prêmios que levou com a música do álbum Chromatica

Por Rose Souza, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas
Publicado em: 23/09/2020 às 18h30

Lady Gaga: a artista foi o grande destaque do evento, levando 5 troféus para casa.  (Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images)

O VMA 2020 foi o primeiro grande evento musical dos Estados Unidos desde o início da pandemia. Lady Gaga foi mais uma vez a protagonista, levando cinco prêmios.

Três deles foram por Rain on Me, música que gravou com Ariana Grande para seu mais recente álbum: Chromatica.

O single ganhou os prêmios de Melhor Colaboração, Música do Ano e Melhor Fotografia. E Gaga ainda foi considerada a Melhor Artista do Ano.

Gostando ou não do estilo, todos devem concordar que a artista tem muito talento e criatividade. Hoje vamos revisar tempos verbais com a Música do Ano, Rain On Me

Em seguida, vamos aproveitar para aprender também com um trecho da música ganhadora do prêmio de Melhor Vídeo de R&B, do rapper The Weeknd, Blinding Lights.

Rain on Me
Ariana Grande e Lady Gaga

I didn’t  (asked / ask / to ask)  for a free ride

I only  (asked / ask / to ask)  you to  (show / showed / shown)  me a real good time

I never (asked / asking / asks) for the rainfall

At least I (shown / shows/ showed)  up, you (shows / showed / has shown)  me nothing at all

It’s (come / coming / comes)  down on me

Water like misery  (…)

I’m ready, rain on me

I’d rather (be / been / being)  dry, but at least I (has been /  am / being)  alive

Rain on me, rain, rain

Rain on me, rain, rain

Blinding Lights

The Weeknd

I (looking / has looked / look) around and Sin City’s cold and empty (oh)

No one’s around (to judge / judged / will judge) me (oh)

I (can’t to see / can’t see / can’t seeing)  clearly when  (you’re gone / your gone / you’re go) 

I (said / says / has been said), ooh, I’m blinded by the lights

No, I can’t (to sleep / sleeping / sleep) until I (fell / feel / felt)  your touch

I said, ooh, I’m (drown / drownd / drowning) in the night

Oh, when I’m like this, you’re the one I trust.

ANSWERS: 

Rain on Me
I didn’t ask for a free ride
I only asked you to show me a real good time
I never asked for the rainfall
At least I showed up, you showed me nothing at all
It’s coming down on me
Water like misery
I’m ready, rain on me
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive
Rain on me, rain, rain

Blinding Lights
I look around and Sin City’s cold and empty (oh)
No one’s around to judge me (oh)
I can’t see clearly when you’re gone
I said, ooh, I’m blinded by the lights
No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch
I said, ooh, I’m drowning in the night
Oh, when I’m like this, you’re the one I trust

E se você gosta de aprender Inglês com Música, os leitores desta coluna na EXAME.com podem fazer perguntas sobre a atividade acima, pelo email rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br, por DM no Instagram @rosefsouza_.  A Companhia de Idiomas vai também dar duas  bolsas de 100% para o curso Inglês com Música — é só enviar um “Eu Quero a Bolsa do Inglês com Música” para o WhatsApp: (11) 9 8204-4234.

