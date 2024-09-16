Rio prepara plano de contingência para enfrentar crise hídrica

O governador do Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, informou que o governo prepara um plano de contingência para a crise hídrica provocada pela seca dos rios. Segundo o chefe do executivo estadual, dois milhões de pessoas residentes de municípios como Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí, Maricá, entre outros, já estão sofrendo com a redução do abastecimento.
“Antes que se agrave, nós já estamos trabalhando e essa conversa foi fundamental para encontrar soluções como o envio de carro-pipa, ações de contingência e publicidade para que a gente possa diminuir os efeitos dessa crise hídrica porque ela é do Brasil não é só do Rio de Janeiro”, disse o governador na manhã desta segunda-feira, 16.
Segundo a Companhia Estadual de Águas e Esgotos do Rio de Janeiro (CEDAE), 10% do fornecimento de água foram reduzidos para pessoas atendidas pelo Sistema Imunana-Laranjal. Ainda de acordo com a CEDAE, se a situação persistir, pode haver uma maior redução no abastecimento.
Conforme o governo do estado, serão disponibilizados carros-pipa para regiões afetadas, priorizando escolas, creches e hospitais. Em razão da seca, os sistemas de abastecimento de Mangaratiba, Maca, Acari, além do Imunana- Laranjal estão em alerta. As represas do Sistema Acari (Tinguá, Xerém, Rio D’Ouro, São Pedro e Mantiquira) que abastecem parte da Baixada Fluminense, enfrentam estiagem histórica.
