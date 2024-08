Incêndios em SP: rodovias interditadas por fumaça são liberadas

1/8 (Foco de incêndio próximo a rodovia presidente Castelo Branco)

2/8 An area affected by bushfires is pictured near the SP-215 highway in Sao Carlos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil on August 23, 2024. Forest fires in southeastern Brazil prompted a maximum alert to be declared on August 23, in around 30 cities in the state of Sao Paulo, where the fire blocked roads and smoke reached the capital Sao Paulo, according to local authorities. (Photo by Lourival Izaque / AFP) (Incêndio em São Carlos na sexta-feira, 23)

3/8 An area affected by bushfires is pictured near the SP-215 highway in Sao Carlos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil on August 23, 2024. Forest fires in southeastern Brazil prompted a maximum alert to be declared on August 23, in around 30 cities in the state of Sao Paulo, where the fire blocked roads and smoke reached the capital Sao Paulo, according to local authorities. (Photo by Lourival Izaque / AFP) (É a maior quantidade de incêndios num mês desde o início da série histórica, em 1998)

4/8 Firefighters battle a fire at the SP-215 highway in Sao Carlos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil on August 24, 2024. Forest fires in southeastern Brazil prompted a maximum alert to be declared on August 23, in around 30 cities in the state of Sao Paulo, where the fire blocked roads and smoke reached the capital Sao Paulo, according to local authorities. (Photo by Lourival Izaque / AFP) (Governo do Estado de São Paulo vai destinar R$ 10 milhões para combate aos incêndios)

5/8 Firefighters spray water on a farm affected by bushfires in Sao Carlos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil on August 24, 2024. Forest fires in southeastern Brazil prompted a maximum alert to be declared on August 23, in around 30 cities in the state of Sao Paulo, where the fire blocked roads and smoke reached the capital Sao Paulo, according to local authorities. (Photo by Lourival Izaque / AFP) (Bombeiros tentam apagar o fogo em São Carlos (SP))

6/8 Firefighters battle a fire at the SP-215 highway in Sao Carlos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil on August 23, 2024. Forest fires in southeastern Brazil prompted a maximum alert to be declared on August 23, in around 30 cities in the state of Sao Paulo, where the fire blocked roads and smoke reached the capital Sao Paulo, according to local authorities. (Photo by Lourival IZAQUE / AFP) (Nesta sexta-feira, São Paulo registrou 1.886 focos de incêndios)

7/8 A tree burnt by bushfires is pictured in Sao Carlos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil on August 24, 2024. Forest fires in southeastern Brazil prompted a maximum alert to be declared on August 23, in around 30 cities in the state of Sao Paulo, where the fire blocked roads and smoke reached the capital Sao Paulo, according to local authorities. (Photo by Lourival Izaque / AFP) (Estado de São Paulo representou 38% de todas as queimadas do país em agosto)