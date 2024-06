Bukele promete melhorar economia de El Salvador, mas com 'remédio amargo' Presidente tomou posse neste sábado para um segundo mandato de cinco anos

(FILES) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele delivers his annual address to the nation marking his fourth year in office at the San Salvador Legislative Assembly on June 1, 2023. El Salvador's gang-busting President Nayib Bukele has proudly embraced the monicker of "dictator" and breezily shrugs off criticism of human rights transgressions. In five years in power, the 42-year-old millennial businessman and former mayor has become globally known, and domestically loved, for his no-holds-barred "war" on drug gangs. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS / AFP) (MARVIN RECINOS/AFP)