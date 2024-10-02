8 soldados israelenses são mortos no sul do Líbano em confronto com Hezbollah

O Hezbollah afirmou ter repelido, nesta quarta-feira, 2, uma incursão israelense no sul do Líbano. O Exército de Israel relatou a morte de oito soldados, suas primeiras baixas desde que lançou uma operação terrestre esta semana para atacar posições do movimento pró-iraniano.
Esses confrontos ocorrem em meio a uma troca de ameaças entre Israel e o Irã, que, na terça-feira, lançou o segundo ataque direto da sua história contra Israel. O primeiro-ministro israelense, Benjamin Netanyahu, prometeu que a República Islâmica pagará pelo seu "grande erro".
O presidente iraniano, Masud Pezeshkian, por sua vez, declarou que "não busca uma guerra", mas prometeu uma resposta "mais forte" caso Israel faça retaliações, ignorando os apelos internacionais para uma desescalada em um conflito que já deixou mais de mil mortos no Líbano desde a semana passada.
Conflitos na fronteira e baixas significativas
O Exército israelense, que anunciou na terça-feira que lançou incursões terrestres limitadas na fronteira libanesa, informou nesta quarta-feira a morte de oito soldados em combates no sul do Líbano. Ao mesmo tempo, Israel continua bombardeando os subúrbios ao sul de Beirute, um reduto do Hezbollah.
Na semana passada, Israel desferiu um duro golpe à milícia, matando seu líder, Hassan Nasrallah, em um bombardeio maciço. O Hezbollah afirmou que repeliu soldados israelenses no sul do Líbano e alegou ter atacado uma unidade israelense com um dispositivo explosivo, destruindo três tanques.
Ataques iranianos com mísseis
Horas depois de Israel anunciar o início das operações terrestres no Líbano, o Irã disparou cerca de 200 mísseis contra o território israelense. Na sua operação, batizada de "Promessa Honesta 2", Teerã utilizou pela primeira vez mísseis hipersônicos, de acordo com a imprensa iraniana.
O ataque causou dois feridos leves em Israel, segundo os serviços de emergência, e matou um palestino na Cisjordânia ocupada, conforme uma autoridade palestina. Os Estados Unidos, que ajudaram Israel a derrubar os mísseis, declararam que querem "coordenar" uma resposta com os israelenses. "Os Estados Unidos apoiam totalmente, totalmente, totalmente Israel", declarou o presidente Joe Biden.
Condenações internacionais e intensificação do conflito
O secretário-geral da ONU, António Guterres, condenou o "ciclo repugnante" de violência no Oriente Médio em uma reunião de emergência do Conselho de Segurança. Ele também "condenou veementemente" o ataque do Irã, após as autoridades israelenses o declararem "persona non grata" por não ter feito essa condenação imediatamente.
O G7, formado por Alemanha, Canadá, Estados Unidos, França, Itália, Japão e Reino Unido, afirmou que "uma solução diplomática ainda é possível" no Oriente Médio.
Por outro lado, o ex-primeiro-ministro israelense, Naftali Bennett, defendeu que Israel aproveite a situação para destruir a infraestrutura nuclear do Irã, enquanto o presidente Biden reiterou que não apoiará tal ataque.
Na madrugada desta quarta-feira, o Exército israelense anunciou ter bombardeado três escolas na Faixa de Gaza, que seriam usadas pelo Hamas como centros de comando.
Israel está em guerra com o Hamas desde 7 de outubro de 2023, quando o movimento lançou um ataque sem precedentes ao território israelense, matando 1.205 pessoas. Desde então, a ofensiva israelense na Faixa de Gaza já deixou mais de 41.689 mortos, a maioria civis, segundo o Ministério da Saúde do território governado pelo Hamas.
Mourners in the Nahr al-Bared camp for Palestinian refugees gather for the funeral of commanders of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the camp near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024.
Mourners in the Nahr al-Bared camp for Palestinian refugees gather for the funeral of commanders of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the camp near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024.
A fighter fires live rounds into the air from an assault rifle during the funeral of two commanders and one member of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the Beddawi camp for Palestinian refugees near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024.
Mourners gather by ambulances transporting the bodies of two commanders and one member of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, during the funeral at the Beddawi camp for Palestinian refugees near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024.
This overview from Lebanon's southern city of Tyre shows a cloud of smoke erupting after an Israeli air strike on the village of Qlayleh on September 30, 2024.
Iranians hold pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, during an anti-Israel protest in Palestine Square in Tehran on September 30, 2024.
Iranians hold pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, during an anti-Israel protest in Palestine Square in Tehran on September 30, 2024.
A picture taken from northern Israel, along the border with southern Lebanon, on September 30, 2024 shows a fire following Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon.
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon.
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon.
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. A Lebanese security official said Israel had conducted at least six strikes on south Beirut in the night from Monday to Tuesday, after Israel's army called on residents in the Hezbollah stronghold to evacuate.
