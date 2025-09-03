NFL in São Paulo expected to generate over US$ 60 million in the city

The approach of another NFL game is already beginning to stir up São Paulo. Just three days before the event, SPTuris, part of São Paulo City Hall, indicates that the game between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, at the Neo Química Arena, is expected to generate over R$ 330 million (US$ 60,5 million).

Gustavo Pires, president of SPTuris, stated that the figures should be equal to or even higher than the event held in 2024, which generated exactly R$ 330 million.

Last year, which marked the NFL's debut with a game held in the country between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, 12,500 jobs were generated in the city just in the weeks leading up to the match. Additionally, 11.5% of the recorded audience were foreigners, and 57% of the people came from outside the capital, which represents high spending in tourism and hospitality.

The numbers for 2024 in São Paulo were greater than in Mexico City, which has hosted these games since 2016 and has generated R$ 246 million (US$ 45 million) annually.

According to SPTuris figures, tourists spent an average of R$ 3,355.73 (US$ 615) and stayed for three days in the city. There was also a 133% increase in flight bookings from the United States.

"The NFL, for a few decades now, has stopped being just a sports league. Americans see each of its games as a celebration of competitive culture. It is the main attraction of the richest and most prosperous economy in the world, and it will remain the most valuable league on the planet for at least a few more decades," explains Thiago Freitas, COO of Roc Nation Sports in Brazil, an American entertainment company.

The project to conquer new markets, especially in Europe, South America, and Central America, has been intensifying among the league's organizers, who view certain countries as strategic for attracting more resources, revenues, and audiences.

NFL, a Billion-Dollar Power

The NFL is considered one of the leading sports leagues in the world, with a valuation of R$ 803 billion, and Brazil is the second country with the largest fanbase of the league outside the United States, only behind Mexico. It’s no surprise that all 47,000 tickets put on sale, including luxury boxes ranging from R$ 5,000 to R$ 30,000, sold out in just a few minutes, with one-third of the attendees being foreigners.

Another important fact is that the NFL was the second-largest event generating money in São Paulo, only behind Formula 1, which generated R$ 1.2 billion. Carnival, with R$ 201 million, and New Year's Eve, with R$ 140 million, were left behind.

The American football league had revenues exceeding US$ 23 billion during the 2024 fiscal year. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already stated that his goal is to reach US$ 25 billion by 2027.

For comparison with other American sports, Major League Baseball reached its revenue record last year, with US$ 12.1 billion. The NBA reached US$ 11.3 billion. In other words, still far behind American football.

The text was translated with artificial intelligence. If you have any questions or corrections, please write to rafael.balago (at) exame.com.