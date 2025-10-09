Klabin reaches the top after investing R$30 billion and betting on diversification

Investments and diversification were the main factors highlighted by Cristiano Teixeira, president of cellulose giant Klabin, for the company’s prominence in the paper and cellulose sector in 2024. With a revenue of 19,6 billion Brazilian reais, a growth of 9% in comparison to 2023, the company celebrates a cycle of investments that transformed its operations, according to the executive.

To Teixeira, there is no magic formula, only a long-term strategy focused on results. To him, Klabin reaps the fruits of a robust investment plan initiated 5 years ago, when the company applied around 30 billion Brazilian reais. “Last year’s secret was a great cycle of investments, with a lot of focus on diversification, which is our differential in comparison to any competition, not only in Brazil but in the world”, says the CEO.

Now, the company finds itself in a moment to consolidate its operations and optimize new units. The focus, according to Teixeira, is on integrating these new production capacities, such as the Piracicaba plant, which houses one of the most modern undulated cardboard factories in the world, and maintaining its sustainable forest management model.

“What Klabin will have now is profit growth. Our productivity is the largest in the world, and that is a result of decades of investment in sustainable forest and environmental practices”, affirms.

Although the 2024 results have been positive, this year and the following present new challenges for Klabin. According to the CEO, Brazil's fiscal expansion, although beneficial in the short term, can lead to a recession further ahead, which worries the executive. Besides, the tariff war led by the USA reinforces caution, but it can also have a positive side effect.

“We don’t import from, nor export to, the USA, but we do compete in many areas. In this context, although the situation is challenging, the United States’ loss of credibility as a commercial partner has benefited Klabin in many regions”, says Teixeira.