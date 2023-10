Acapulco luta para se recuperar após passagem do furacão Otis

View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023. Mexican authorities rushed to send emergency aid, restore communications and assess damage in the Pacific beach resort of Acapulco on Wednesday after a powerful hurricane left a trail of destruction. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador personally joined an official convoy heading for the seaside city by road, despite reports of landslides and other debris blocking the way. (Photo by FRANCISCO ROBLES / AFP) (FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP)

