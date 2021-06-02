Jogo dos erros: professora faz desafio de inglês com série da Netflix

Por Rose Souza, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas

Se você, como eu, é fã da série do Netflix Outlander (ou está querendo começar a ver), e também está sempre aprendendo e avaliando seu inglês, é hora de parar tudo e ficar uns minutinhos neste artigo! Em cada parágrafo, eu coloquei três erros intencionalmente.

Você consegue identificar todos eles? Espero que sim!

Depois, confira o texto correto, e se tiver dúvidas, é só falar comigo pelo e-mail: rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou instagram @rosefsouza_

(E importante: spoiler alert)

What is Outlander about?

The first season of Outlander is based in a book of the same name, who is the first book in the Outlander series. However, in Australia and the U.K. it published under the title Cross Stitch.

It tells the tale of Claire Randall, who’s recently reconnect with her husband Frank at the end of World War II. Frank served in the military, and Claire served like a nurse, so their trip to Inverness, Scotland, give them a chance to enjoy quality time together and have a sort of a second honeymoon.

It allows also Frank, a historian, to research his Randall roots, whom he knows goes back to at last the 18th century and an English officer named Jonathan Randall, who served during the Jacobite Rising of 1745.

However, while visit the standing stones at Craigh na Dun, Claire sudenly and unexpectedlly finds herself transported back in time to 1743. It’s there that she meets Frank’s ancestor, Captain Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall.

Frank looks exactly like his, so at first Claire mistakenly believes the Captain is her husband. She soon realize the two may to share a last name, bloodline and uncannily similar features but that’s it. Frank is tender and kind, Black Jack is the polar opposite.

A group of rebel Highlanders off the Clan MacKenzie extract her of the awkward situation she finds herself in with Captain Randall. But then she finds herself in other awkward situation when she’s forced to marry Jamie Fraser. If she doesn’t marry a Scotsman, she’ll be arrested and likely face Captain Randall’s sadistic ways.

Even tough it’s a bit of an arranged marriage, and awkward because he’s younger than her, the two quick realize they have a powerful bond and fall in love.

But what does that mean for Claire’s husband back in her time? She’s torn between two lovers but opts to stay with Jamie. Untill the day of the massacre at Culloden Moor arrives, that is. Jamie sends a now pregnant Claire back through the stones wanting to save her life. Do they end up reconnecting? That’s what the others seasons are about, and each is based in a subsequent book in the series.

Agora, confira com o artigo Original:

The first season of Outlander is based on a book of the same name, which is the first book in the Outlander series. However, in Australia and the U.K. it was published under the title Cross Stitch.

It tells the tale of Claire Randall, who’s recently reconnected with her husband Frank at the end of World War II. Frank served in the military, and Claire served as a nurse, so their trip to Inverness, Scotland, gives them a chance to enjoy quality time together and have a sort of a second honeymoon.

It also allows Frank, a historian, to research his Randall roots, which he knows goes back to at least the 18th century and an English officer named Jonathan Randall, who served during the Jacobite Rising of 1745.

However, while visiting the standing stones at Craigh na Dun, Claire suddenly and unexpectedly finds herself transported back in time to 1743. It’s there that she meets Frank’s ancestor, Captain Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall.

Frank looks exactly like him, so at first Claire mistakenly believes the Captain is her husband. She soon realizes the two may share a last name, bloodline and uncannily similar features but that’s it. Where Frank is tender and kind, Black Jack is the polar opposite.

A group of rebel Highlanders from the Clan MacKenzie extract her from the awkward situation she finds herself in with Captain Randall. But then she finds herself in another awkward situation when she’s forced to marry Jamie Fraser. If she doesn’t marry a Scotsman, she’ll be arrested and likely face Captain Randall’s sadistic ways.

Even though it’s a bit of an arranged marriage, and awkward because he’s younger than she is, the two quickly realize they have a powerful bond and fall in love.

But what does that mean for Claire’s husband back in her time? She’s torn between two lovers but opts to stay with Jamie. Until the day of the massacre at Culloden Moor arrives, that is. Jamie sends a now pregnant Claire back through the stones wanting to save her life. Do they end up reconnecting? That’s what the other seasons are about, and each is based on a subsequent book in the series.

Sobre Rose de Souza

Fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em Empresas e também sócia da Pousada Pé da Mata - Maresias, onde vive. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP. Foi professora por seis anos na Pós-Graduação ADM da FGV, quando morava em São Paulo. Colunista dos portais Exame.com, Aboutme e Você RH. Mentora voluntária do Projeto Púlsar da Fundação Éveris. Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou instagram @rosefsouza_