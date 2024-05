Duas barragens no Rio Grande do Sul seguem em nível de emergência Pela classificação das barragens, o nível de emergência é aquele em que há risco de ruptura iminente, exigindo providências para preservar vidas

Aerial view of floods in Eldorado do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, taken on May 9, 2024. Teams raced against the clock Thursday to deliver aid to flood-stricken communities in southern Brazil before the arrival of new storms forecast to batter the region again. Some 400 municipalities have been affected by the worst natural calamity ever to hit the state of Rio Grande do Sul, with at least 107 people dead and hundreds injured.Teams raced against the clock Thursday to deliver aid to flood-stricken communities in southern Brazil before the arrival of new storms forecast to batter the region again. Some 400 municipalities have been affected by the worst natural calamity ever to hit the state of Rio Grande do Sul, with at least 107 people dead and hundreds injured. (Photo by Carlos FABAL / AFP)