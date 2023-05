Partido conservador vence eleição legislativa da Grécia, mas não conquista maioria

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks to the media at a standup doorstep media press briefing after the end of the two day European Council summit. The Greek PM does a statement, talks about the meeting with the EU leaders and heads of states at the headquarters of the European Union and answers questions from journalists. The PM recently announced that Greece will hold legislative elections on 21 May 2023 for the 300 seats in the Hellenic Parliament and government election. Kiriakos Mitsotakis is the president of New Democracy ( Nea Dikokratia ND ) a liberal-conservative political party. EUCO in Brussels, Belgium on 24 March 2023 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Nicolas Economou/Getty Images)

ver mais