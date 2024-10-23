Israel ataca cidade libanesa de Tiro após anúncio de evacuação; local é Patrimônio da Unesco

O Exército de Israel começou a atacar nesta quarta-feira a cidade de Tiro, no sul do Líbano, após divulgar um anúncio de evacuação na localidade, segundo informaram fontes oficiais.
“Uma agressão hostil (israelense) teve como alvo a rua Sawt al Farah, em Tiro”, relatou a agência de notícias libanesa “ANN”, sem dar mais detalhes.
Patrimônio Mundial da Unesco, Tiro é a cidade mais importante do sul do Líbano, região onde se concentraram os ataques israelenses desde o início da campanha iniciada há um mês contra o país mediterrâneo.
As equipes da Defesa Civil libanesa estão trabalhando para transferir idosos e cidadãos em situações difíceis para locais seguros, segundo a “ANN”.
Esta é a primeira operação israelense em grande escala contra a cidade de Tiro.
Uma testemunha na cidade disse à Agência EFE por telefone que a população não pode sair porque a situação é “muito perigosa” e as pessoas estão sentadas nas calçadas.
O Exército israelense ordenou nesta quarta-feira a evacuação de grande parte de Tiro, onde se refugiam milhares de deslocados da fronteira sul, embora seja desconhecido o número dos que permanecem na cidade.
“O alerta é dirigido especificamente aos que estão nos edifícios entre as ruas Al Hiram, Jafar Sharaf al Din, Abu Dib e Al Azar”, alertou hoje o porta-voz militar de Israel em árabe, Avichay Adraee.
“Você deve se afastar imediatamente da área marcada em vermelho e ir para o norte do rio Awali”, disse Adraee, que compartilhou um mapa com os bairros afetados marcados na cor vermelha.
Segundo dados da ONU, mais de um quarto do Líbano foi colocado sob ordens de evacuação de Israel, que iniciou uma escalada de guerra contra o Líbano há apenas um mês.
Em um ano de conflito, que começou na fronteira logo após a eclosão da guerra na Faixa de Gaza, mais de 2.500 pessoas morreram, a grande maioria no último mês, enquanto mais de 11.000 ficaram feridas.
