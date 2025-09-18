This suite, valued at US$50,000 per night and voted the best in the world, is in São Paulo

In Itapeva street, which crosses Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, Brazil, lies one of the most traditional and prized hotels in Brazil. The Rosewood houses in its suites some of the biggest national and international celebrities – footballer Memphis Depay, from Corinthians, among them. But not in the hotel’s most luxurious suite.

Elected the best hotel in South America and ranking number 27in the world by The World’s 50 Best Hotels in 2024, the Rosewood has a few room options. The most luxurious – and most expensive in the country – is the Penthouse Suite, whose daily rate reaches US$50,000 (R$265,300). The space was ranked this year as the best in the world by HD Awards. The prize is considered one of the most respected in hospitality.

The room, which considers itself the ultimate expression of luxury, is located on the 25th floor and is a triplex. Overall, it sports 900m2 with four king-size bed suites and two bathrooms. The interior features local materials, inspired by Oscar Niemeyer, with world-class interior design by Philippe Starck, made together with architect Jean Nouvel, winner of the Pritzker Prize. It is spacious enough to accommodate up to eight adults and features a hidden garden and an infinity pool on the roof. The balcony flaunts a panoramic view of São Paulo.

Besides its fixed commodities, the suite also sports 24-hour butler service, meals with everything included, and access to a private area in Asaya Spa, signed by Guerlain. Last year, the Spa received awards for being the best in Latin American hotels and in Brazil in the World Spa Awards.

This year, the Rosewood was a world finalist in the Michelin Architecture and Design Award 2025, which recognizes hotels that transform their architecture into a central element in the lodging experience.