Israel confirma morte de Yahya Sinwar, líder do Hamas organizador do ataque de 7 de outubro A morte ocorreu em um confronto entre tropas de infantaria e combatentes do Hamas durante uma patrulha de rotina na tarde de quarta-feira em Rafah

(FILES) Yahya Sinwar, leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, gestures on stage during a rally in Gaza City on May 24, 2021. Israel's foreign minister has called to "swiftly eliminate" Yahya Sinwar, who was appointed by Hamas on August 6, 2024 as the militant group's new political leader replacing Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Tehran last week. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP)