Uso de IA no trabalho aumenta nos EUA: quem está na frente da revolução?

While there's mounting concerns that artificial intelligence is replacing jobs, it's not all bad news for the labor market, particularly for workers with AI skills. Rather than replacing roles with AI, many companies are hiring workers who can leverage artificial intelligence, a new study published in July found. In an analysis of over a billion job postings, labor insight platform Lightcast identified not only a surge in demand for AI skills, but also higher average pay for jobs that required them. "Job postings are increasingly emphasizing AI skills and there are signals that employers are willing to pay premium salaries for them," Elena Magrini, head of global research at Lightcast, told CNBC. Job postings that mentioned at least one AI skill advertised salaries 28% higher on average than those that listed none, representing roughly $18,000 more per year. For those with at least two AI skills, the premium was 43% higher. The study also noted three fields with the largest premium: customer and client support, sales, and manufacturing and production. Joshua Woo, founder of Recruit Fast, an employment agency in Singapore, made a similar observation that "AI skills are paying above average in this market." He added that they are no longer just nice to have, "they're a differentiator." More accessible Lightcast's report identified over 300 AI skills ranging from AI ethics and generative AI to machine learning. The study also found that different career areas required fundamentally different AI skills. For example, roles in transportation were likely to require autonomous driving skills, while maintenance positions prioritized robotics capabilities. Though many of the AI skills required high technical expertise, the most commonly-listed ones were often quite general, such as proficiency in the use of ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot. These basic skills are becoming more prevalent and accessible in the job market, according to Bridget Wong, head of human relations at Accenture Singapore. "While positions like decision scientist or LLM/data architect demand deep technical expertise, many operational and junior employees are also being equipped to work effectively with AI-enabled processes," Wong said. Thus, "there is no wrong stage in a career to learn AI—opportunities exist at every level, and organizations should invest in training and exposure to empower employees," she added. Demand in non-tech roles Notably, Lightcast's study found that demand for AI skills was higher in non-tech sectors than in IT and computer science, which are normally associated with AI. Since 2022, the year OpenAI launched ChatGPT, job postings mentioning generative AI skills were up 800% for non-tech roles, the study found. While IT and computer science still reigned the list of sectors demanding AI skills, marketing and public relations came in second place. This was followed by science & research, and social analysis and planning. "It's not just software developers or the data scientists that are benefiting from AI skills; It's something people in everything from marketing to finance to HR should be thinking about," Magrini said. 'Be prepared' AI skills "are coming to every job function, to every career area, but at different paces," which means everybody needs a layer of AI literacy, Magrini said. Recruit Fast's Woo noted that AI skills are likely less relevant as prerequisites in blue-collar jobs as compared to other fields.
Redação Exame
Publicado em 10 de outubro de 2025 às 16h29.
À medida que as ferramentas de inteligência artificial (IA) evoluem rapidamente, mais americanos relatam usar a tecnologia em suas funções profissionais. Segundo pesquisa do Pew Research Center realizada em setembro, 21% dos trabalhadores nos EUA dizem que pelo menos parte de seu trabalho envolve IA, ante 16% no ano passado.
Apesar do aumento, a maioria dos trabalhadores (65%) afirma não usar IA ou usar muito pouco no trabalho.
A parcela de quem diz que toda ou a maior parte do trabalho depende de IA permanece estável em 2%. Já os que afirmam que parte do trabalho envolve IA subiram de 14% para 19%.
O número de trabalhadores que nunca ouviram falar de IA no ambiente de trabalho caiu de 17% para 12%.
O uso de IA é mais comum entre profissionais com menos de 50 anos e com diploma de bacharel ou superior. O crescimento anual é impulsionado principalmente por este grupo.
A participação de trabalhadores com graduação que usam IA passou de 20% para 28%, contra aumento de 13% para 16% entre quem tem ensino superior incompleto ou menos.
Entre os que não usam IA, 36% acreditam que pelo menos parte de suas tarefas poderia ser automatizada com IA, ante 31% no ano anterior. Outros 46% afirmam que suas funções têm pouca ou nenhuma aplicabilidade para IA, número similar ao de 2024.
