Sabin labs increases revenue and margins by focusing on domestic markets

The healthcare sector has been suffering from medical inflation. Amidst a challenging outlook, the Sabin lab network managed to increase revenue by 35% in 2024, to 1.57 billion Brazilian reais. Profits of 97 million have more than doubled since 2023.

The increase surpassed the sector average, which grew 11% in revenue and retracted 22% in profits.

The reason behind this performance begins with a decision made two years ago: to temporarily suspend the cycle of acquisitions and reorganize. “We had purchases made between 2018 and 2022 which were still not totally integrated, because of the pandemic”, says Lídia Abdalla, Sabin’s CEO.

From then on, revenue in that area has come from capturing synergies. Instead of new acquisitions, Sabin bet on the opening of its own units in the North and Midwest regions, and in the interior of São Paulo – areas where Sabin already had a relevant presence.

New sources of revenue

One of the fronts that increased the most in 2024 was immunization. Sabin increased revenue from the vaccination service by 72%, which already represents 4.45% of the group’s total revenue. Their portfolio includes 29 types of vaccines, among which stand out those against dengue, influenza, and herpes zoster.

Applications are made in physical units or through e-commerce, with digital scheduling. “The vaccine market has grown a lot after the pandemic. There is a change in people's mentality about prevention. Besides, new vaccines are being developed and added to the portfolio”, says the CEO.

Another growth vector has been image diagnosis, a newer front fot Sabin, started in 2014. In the last few years, the company expanded its service in the Federal District and in units in the Northern regions.

For 2025, the group intends to open up to 20 new units, with the possibility that some openings may remain for next year.

One of the bets going forward is on 100% digital units, where customers will carry out all administrative procedures via the app, website, or self-service kiosks. The only step that will require a physical visit is the collection of the test sample. “Customers want convenience. The digital unit is a step in that direction,” says Abdalla.